The Washington Wizards on Thursday showed their ability to bounce back by rolling over the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in the NBA play-in tournament to grab the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference post-season.
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were back in top form, combining for 43 points and leading a 16-0 second-quarter run in the dominating win that came two days after a frustrating 118-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in their play-in opener.
“I am excited about our group,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “I knew we would bounce back and I am glad we did it on both ends of the floor. It feels great anytime you stick together through tough times and still fight for one another. It hasn’t been easy, but the easy part of it was coaching this group.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Beale finished with 25 points, while Westbrook delivered 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who reached the post-season for the first time since 2018 when they lost in the first round to the Toronto Raptors.
The Wizards next play top seeds the Philadelphia 76ers, with the first game scheduled for tomorrow.
The loss ousted the Pacers and ended the franchise’s streak of five consecutive playoff appearances.
Beal made four three-pointers, and also had five rebounds and four assists while playing 28 minutes.
He sat out the final quarter of the one-sided game to rest his strained hamstring.
Washington’s Rui Hachimura scored 18 points, Daniel Gafford had 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots, while Raul Neto added 14 points. Anthony Gill had 10 points.
Washington shot 58 percent from the field, but they busted the game open with a 16-0 run in the second quarter that the Pacers never recovered at Capital One Arena in Washington.
The score was tied at 34-34 early in the second when the Wizards went on their run. Robin Lopez scored six points during the burst.
“That was a difficult part,” Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren said of the second quarter. “When you give this team confidence, they play very well. We had a hard time with them this year.”
The Wizards finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the league by winning 17 of 23. They won all four games against the Pacers this season, averaging 139.7 points.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons