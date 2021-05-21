SOCCER
Juventus win Cup
Gianluigi Buffon on Wednesday became a Coppa Italia winner for the sixth time, also lifting the trophy for the second time with a member of the Chiesa family. Buffon’s Juventus claimed this season’s tournament after a 2-1 final win over Atalanta BC in which Federico Chiesa scored the winner, 22 years after the veteran goalkeeper triumphed with Parma alongside his teammate’s father, Enrico Chiesa. “Before the match I said to him: ‘Gigi, you’ve won a lot of trophies, but I remind you that you won it with my father. Tonight’s let’s try and win together,’” Federico Chiesa said. Buffon, 43, was playing his final match for Juve, as he is to leave after the end of the current campaign.
SOCCER
PSG have shot at double
Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after on Wednesday winning the Coupe de France 2-0 against AS Monaco at the Stade de France. Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG, who go into this weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equaling 10th league title still a possibility. “We work every day to experience this kind of feeling, reward and recognition,” Mbappe said. “It’s the work of a whole group, staff, all the people who work every day for us, the club and of course the supporters who couldn’t be there. We think a lot about the fans and this title is for them as well.”
SOCCER
Maradona charges loom
Seven people under investigation over the death in November last year of Argentine legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, a judicial source told reporters on Wednesday. The accused — who include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty. The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, said a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation.
ATHLETICS
Kerley runs 9.96 seconds
US sprinter Fred Kerley on Wednesday won the 100m at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava in 9.96 seconds, seeing off 2004 Olympic champion and veteran compatriot Justin Gatlin. Kerley last month posted a sub-10 second time when he clocked 9.91 seconds for the second-fastest time so far this season, trailing Trayvon Bromell’s world-leading mark by 0.03 seconds. In Ostrava, Kerley beat 39-year-old Gatlin, who clocked 10.08 seconds, and Canada’s Andre de Grasse in 10.17 seconds.
RUGBY UNION
Australia launch hosting bid
Australia yesterday launched a bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would generate billions of dollars and return the sport to its former glories. The 1991 and 1999 champions hosted the World Cup in 2003, reaching the final, but results have dwindled and rugby union has come under financial strain in Australia. “This is an exciting day for all Australians as we formally put our hand up to host the third-largest sporting event in the world,” Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said in a statement.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons