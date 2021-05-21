SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Juventus win Cup

Gianluigi Buffon on Wednesday became a Coppa Italia winner for the sixth time, also lifting the trophy for the second time with a member of the Chiesa family. Buffon’s Juventus claimed this season’s tournament after a 2-1 final win over Atalanta BC in which Federico Chiesa scored the winner, 22 years after the veteran goalkeeper triumphed with Parma alongside his teammate’s father, Enrico Chiesa. “Before the match I said to him: ‘Gigi, you’ve won a lot of trophies, but I remind you that you won it with my father. Tonight’s let’s try and win together,’” Federico Chiesa said. Buffon, 43, was playing his final match for Juve, as he is to leave after the end of the current campaign.

SOCCER

PSG have shot at double

Paris Saint-Germain have a domestic double in their sights after on Wednesday winning the Coupe de France 2-0 against AS Monaco at the Stade de France. Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG, who go into this weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equaling 10th league title still a possibility. “We work every day to experience this kind of feeling, reward and recognition,” Mbappe said. “It’s the work of a whole group, staff, all the people who work every day for us, the club and of course the supporters who couldn’t be there. We think a lot about the fans and this title is for them as well.”

SOCCER

Maradona charges loom

Seven people under investigation over the death in November last year of Argentine legend Diego Maradona face charges of premeditated murder, a judicial source told reporters on Wednesday. The accused — who include Maradona’s neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and psychologist Carlos Diaz — face eight to 25 years in prison if found guilty. The indictment is based on findings by a board of experts into Maradona’s death from a heart attack last year, said a source from the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office, which is leading the investigation.

ATHLETICS

Kerley runs 9.96 seconds

US sprinter Fred Kerley on Wednesday won the 100m at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava in 9.96 seconds, seeing off 2004 Olympic champion and veteran compatriot Justin Gatlin. Kerley last month posted a sub-10 second time when he clocked 9.91 seconds for the second-fastest time so far this season, trailing Trayvon Bromell’s world-leading mark by 0.03 seconds. In Ostrava, Kerley beat 39-year-old Gatlin, who clocked 10.08 seconds, and Canada’s Andre de Grasse in 10.17 seconds.

RUGBY UNION

Australia launch hosting bid

Australia yesterday launched a bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, calling it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would generate billions of dollars and return the sport to its former glories. The 1991 and 1999 champions hosted the World Cup in 2003, reaching the final, but results have dwindled and rugby union has come under financial strain in Australia. “This is an exciting day for all Australians as we formally put our hand up to host the third-largest sporting event in the world,” Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said in a statement.