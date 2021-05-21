Craig Smith on Wednesday scored 5 minutes, 48 seconds into the second overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in the East Division first-round playoff series.
Smith outraced defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck behind the Capitals net and swept it around into the goal to end the game.
Smith also had an assist, while Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand also added goals for Boston.
Photo: AP
Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th combined regular-season and post-season goal, while Nic Dowd scored for Washington.
PREDATORS 1, HURRICANES 4
In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina’s penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat Nashville for a 2-0 series lead.
Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start.
OILERS 1, JETS 4
In Edmonton, Alberta, Connor Helleybuyck made 32 saves on his 28th birthday, while Dominic Toninato broke a tie midway through the third period as Winnipeg beat Edmonton in Game 1.
AVALANCHE 6, BLUES 3
In Denver, Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat-trick with an empty-net goal to help Colorado pull away late against St Louis.
FLAMES 6, CANUCKS 2
In Calgary, Alberta, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice as Calgary beat Vancouver in the NHL’s regular-season finale.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons