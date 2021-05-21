Boston Bruins beat Washington Caps to take series lead

AP, BOSTON





Craig Smith on Wednesday scored 5 minutes, 48 seconds into the second overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals and a 2-1 lead in the East Division first-round playoff series.

Smith outraced defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck behind the Capitals net and swept it around into the goal to end the game.

Smith also had an assist, while Taylor Hall and Brad Marchand also added goals for Boston.

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov looks into his net after giving up a goal during Game 3 of their NHL playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 800th combined regular-season and post-season goal, while Nic Dowd scored for Washington.

PREDATORS 1, HURRICANES 4

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina’s penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat Nashville for a 2-0 series lead.

Nedeljkovic finished with 32 saves for the shutout in his second playoff start.

OILERS 1, JETS 4

In Edmonton, Alberta, Connor Helleybuyck made 32 saves on his 28th birthday, while Dominic Toninato broke a tie midway through the third period as Winnipeg beat Edmonton in Game 1.

AVALANCHE 6, BLUES 3

In Denver, Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon finished his first career playoff hat-trick with an empty-net goal to help Colorado pull away late against St Louis.

FLAMES 6, CANUCKS 2

In Calgary, Alberta, Matthew Tkachuk scored twice as Calgary beat Vancouver in the NHL’s regular-season finale.