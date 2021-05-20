The Vegas Golden Knights had not faced a 2-0 deficit in their first eight playoff series since joining the league in 2017 and they will not in their ninth, either, as Alex Tuch on Tuesday scored two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1.
Their first-round playoff series is tied at a game apiece.
Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas with a game-tying goal just 18 seconds after the Wild took a 1-0 lead.
“I just sensed we were a different group after that goal,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “It was great timing by Marchy to get that one right away obviously and put us back in the game. The importance of actually getting a goal can’t be minimized, because I thought we were much better after that.”
Marc-Andre Fleury, the league’s active leader in playoff wins (82) and games played (148), made 34 saves in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,683.
It was Fleury’s fourth straight game allowing one or fewer goals.
“I thought those first two games, our guys have been great at letting me see the puck,” Fleury said. “And when I don’t, most of the time they block it. I thought our defense has done a great job with that and certainly helps me out a lot.”
Matt Dumba scored for the Wild.
Cam Talbot, one of eight goaltenders in NHL history to post a playoff shutout with three or more franchises after the Wild’s 1-0 victory in Game 1, made 25 saves.
In Sunrise, Florida, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored twice in the first period and got 32 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy to beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 in Game 2 of their Central Division first-round playoff series.
The Lightning hold a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series
In Pittsburgh, the Penguins scored twice in the first period then held on behind 37 saves by goaltender Tristan Jarry to beat visiting New York 2-1 in Game 2 of their East Division series, evening it at one win apiece.
In a held-over regular-season match in Vancouver, the Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-2.
Additional reporting by Reuters
