The Padres’ Mateo scores on wild pitch to beat the Rockies

AP, SAN DIEGO, California





Jorge Mateo on Tuesday scored from third base on Daniel Bard’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

The Padres have a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their past nine. San Diego’s 26 victories tie the San Francisco Giants for the most in the majors.

Bard (1-3) threw a high pitch on a 3-2 count to Trent Grisham that sailed off the mitt of catcher Dom Nunez, sending Mateo scampering home with one out.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull celebrates throwing a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“I am kind of ready for every situation there. I’m ready for the possibility of a wild pitch,” Mateo said through a translator. “I am going to be a little bit more aggressive in that situation with the game on the line... I wanted to win the game right there.”

Pierce Johnson (1-1) struck out three in the top of the 10th for the win.

Padres lefty Blake Snell, who had not lasted six innings in any start this year, turned in his strongest performance of the season, striking out 11 and giving up one run and five hits in six innings.

“It was definitely good to go six innings. It’s definitely trending in the right direction, so I am happy about that,” Snell said. “I felt really good and I executed pretty much how I wanted to.”

It was a classic pitchers’ duel between Snell and Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber, who also got a no-decision.

Gomber pitched well in his six innings, giving up one run and five hits while striking out seven.

In Seattle, Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons.

The right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it.

Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two, throwing 117 pitches, 77 for strikes.

In other games on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Braves 3, Mets 4

‧ Twins 5, White Sox 4

‧ Rangers 4, Yankees 7

‧ Reds 2, Giants 4

‧ Cardinals 5, Pirates 2

‧ Angels 5, Indians 6

‧ Cubs 6, Nationals 3

‧ Royals 2, Brewers 0

‧ Athletics 6, Astros 5

‧ Orioles 6, Rays 13

‧ Phillies 8, Marlins 3

‧ Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0

‧ Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1