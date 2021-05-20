Jorge Mateo on Tuesday scored from third base on Daniel Bard’s wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
The Padres have a five-game winning streak and have won eight of their past nine. San Diego’s 26 victories tie the San Francisco Giants for the most in the majors.
Bard (1-3) threw a high pitch on a 3-2 count to Trent Grisham that sailed off the mitt of catcher Dom Nunez, sending Mateo scampering home with one out.
“I am kind of ready for every situation there. I’m ready for the possibility of a wild pitch,” Mateo said through a translator. “I am going to be a little bit more aggressive in that situation with the game on the line... I wanted to win the game right there.”
Pierce Johnson (1-1) struck out three in the top of the 10th for the win.
Padres lefty Blake Snell, who had not lasted six innings in any start this year, turned in his strongest performance of the season, striking out 11 and giving up one run and five hits in six innings.
“It was definitely good to go six innings. It’s definitely trending in the right direction, so I am happy about that,” Snell said. “I felt really good and I executed pretty much how I wanted to.”
It was a classic pitchers’ duel between Snell and Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber, who also got a no-decision.
Gomber pitched well in his six innings, giving up one run and five hits while striking out seven.
In Seattle, Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Turnbull, who led the big leagues with 17 losses two years ago, had never gone more than seven innings in any of his previous 49 starts over three seasons.
The right-hander got a great defensive play from third baseman Jeimer Candelario in the seventh inning and then struck out Mitch Haniger in the ninth to end it.
Turnbull (3-2) struck out nine and walked two, throwing 117 pitches, 77 for strikes.
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Braves 3, Mets 4
‧ Twins 5, White Sox 4
‧ Rangers 4, Yankees 7
‧ Reds 2, Giants 4
‧ Cardinals 5, Pirates 2
‧ Angels 5, Indians 6
‧ Cubs 6, Nationals 3
‧ Royals 2, Brewers 0
‧ Athletics 6, Astros 5
‧ Orioles 6, Rays 13
‧ Phillies 8, Marlins 3
‧ Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0
‧ Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past