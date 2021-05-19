BOXING
Fury-Joshua fight at risk
Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua could be put on hold after an independent arbitrator ruled that the WBC heavyweight champion must face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch, US reports said on Monday. ESPN and The Athletic Web site said that retired judge Daniel Weinstein upheld a claim lodged by Wilder that Fury must face him in a third fight by Sept. 15, following their title battle in February last year. While the arbitrator’s ruling is not a formal court order, it would be deemed enforceable by courts if Wilder and Fury are unable to reach an agreement, reports said. Monday’s ruling comes just a day after Fury announced he had agreed to fight Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 where the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts would be up for grabs. The ruling does not necessarily torpedo the all-British fight. Wilder could yet agree to waive his right to a third meeting with Fury — for a lucrative step-aside fee — or seek to obtain a commitment that he would fight the winner of the Saudi Arabia showdown.
BASKETBALL
Famed sportscaster to retire
From Michael Jordan soaring through the air to Willis Reed simply walking onto the court, Marv Albert has supplied the sound that went with the sights. Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, although he is mostly linked to basketball. “There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released on Monday by Turner Sports. Albert plans to retire after calling the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, ending a career that began on the radio in 1963. “My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people,” Albert said. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.” Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month.
CRICKET
Sandpapergate resurfaces
Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, “Sandpapergate” has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished for it. Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for scuffing the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, last week lit the fuse with a cryptic comment in a newspaper interview. “Obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” the batsman told the Guardian. Cricket Australia has issued a request to Bancroft for any “new” information he might have. Former Test captain Michael Clarke was incredulous at the thought that the bowlers would not have known that the ball was being tampered with. “If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools that good it’s not funny,” he said on the Sky Sports Radio show he hosts. “Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Please.” Cricket Australia banned Bancroft for nine months, while then-captain Steve Smith and then-vice captain David Warner were suspended for a year.
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put