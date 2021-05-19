SPORTS BRIEFS

BOXING

Fury-Joshua fight at risk

Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua could be put on hold after an independent arbitrator ruled that the WBC heavyweight champion must face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch, US reports said on Monday. ESPN and The Athletic Web site said that retired judge Daniel Weinstein upheld a claim lodged by Wilder that Fury must face him in a third fight by Sept. 15, following their title battle in February last year. While the arbitrator’s ruling is not a formal court order, it would be deemed enforceable by courts if Wilder and Fury are unable to reach an agreement, reports said. Monday’s ruling comes just a day after Fury announced he had agreed to fight Joshua in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 where the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts would be up for grabs. The ruling does not necessarily torpedo the all-British fight. Wilder could yet agree to waive his right to a third meeting with Fury — for a lucrative step-aside fee — or seek to obtain a commitment that he would fight the winner of the Saudi Arabia showdown.

BASKETBALL

Famed sportscaster to retire

From Michael Jordan soaring through the air to Willis Reed simply walking onto the court, Marv Albert has supplied the sound that went with the sights. Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, although he is mostly linked to basketball. “There is no voice more closely associated with NBA basketball than Marv Albert’s,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released on Monday by Turner Sports. Albert plans to retire after calling the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, ending a career that began on the radio in 1963. “My 55 years of broadcasting the NBA has just flown by and I’ve been fortunate to work with so many wonderful and talented people,” Albert said. “Now, I’ll have the opportunity to hone my gardening skills and work on my ballroom dancing.” Albert, known for his signature “Yes!” call, turns 80 next month.

CRICKET

Sandpapergate resurfaces

Three years after the infamous ball-tampering scandal plunged Australian cricket into crisis, “Sandpapergate” has reared its head again following a suggestion that responsibility for the affair might run deeper than the three players punished for it. Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for scuffing the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March 2018, last week lit the fuse with a cryptic comment in a newspaper interview. “Obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” the batsman told the Guardian. Cricket Australia has issued a request to Bancroft for any “new” information he might have. Former Test captain Michael Clarke was incredulous at the thought that the bowlers would not have known that the ball was being tampered with. “If you are playing sport at the highest level you know your tools that good it’s not funny,” he said on the Sky Sports Radio show he hosts. “Can you imagine that ball being thrown back to the bowler and the bowler not knowing about it? Please.” Cricket Australia banned Bancroft for nine months, while then-captain Steve Smith and then-vice captain David Warner were suspended for a year.