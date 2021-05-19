A fuming Venus tells umpire she ’can’t control God’

Reuters, PARMA, Italy





A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Internazionali di Tennis Emilia Romagna in Parma on Monday.

After taking the first set 7-5 despite being 5-2 down, 40-year-old Williams was losing her grip on the match when heavy winds forced her to take her time on serve, resulting in the time violation and a confrontation with the chair umpire.

“I can’t control God,” Williams told the chair umpire after going 4-1 down in the second set. “I’m just saying that wind blows and there is nothing I can do about that.”

Venus Williams pauses in her match against Jennifer Brady at the Madrid Open in Spain on April 30. She was knocked out of Italy’s Internazionali di Tennis Emilia Romagna by Anna Schmiedlova on Monday. Photo: AP

“I can’t control God, talk to him,” the former world No. 1 added, pointing a finger upwards before walking back to the baseline.

Williams lost her momentum as her unforced errors count continued to rise and a brief resurgence in the decider failed to prevent Schmiedlova from sealing her fourth consecutive victory over the American after 2 hours, 39 minutes.