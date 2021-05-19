A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Internazionali di Tennis Emilia Romagna in Parma on Monday.
After taking the first set 7-5 despite being 5-2 down, 40-year-old Williams was losing her grip on the match when heavy winds forced her to take her time on serve, resulting in the time violation and a confrontation with the chair umpire.
“I can’t control God,” Williams told the chair umpire after going 4-1 down in the second set. “I’m just saying that wind blows and there is nothing I can do about that.”
Photo: AP
“I can’t control God, talk to him,” the former world No. 1 added, pointing a finger upwards before walking back to the baseline.
Williams lost her momentum as her unforced errors count continued to rise and a brief resurgence in the decider failed to prevent Schmiedlova from sealing her fourth consecutive victory over the American after 2 hours, 39 minutes.
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put