Marchand scores in OT to even series

‘MORE MATURE’: Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime for the Bruins, making up for two earlier penalties and tying the playoff series against the Capitals

AP, WASHINGTON





All Brad Marchand had to show for the first 60 minutes of Monday night’s game was two penalties for post-whistle antics.

He needed less than one minute to make up for it.

Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3, tying the East Division first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Brad Marchand, left, of the Boston Bruins is held back by linesman Devin Berg after Marchand was called for a penalty in the first period against the Washington Capitals in their NHL Stanley Cup Playoff game in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP

After a hard-fought victory in which Marchand played a significant role, the Bruins are almost certain to take the good and the bad of their leading scorer, who likes to get under the skin of his opponents.

“There’s way, way more good than bad, and I think he wanted to drag us into the fight — and we needed it,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“I think he’s matured enough now to not take himself out of the game. Maybe that would have been a game in the past he would’ve let it get to him and he wouldn’t have been an effective player, but he found his game and certainly a big part of the win with the overtime winner,” Cassidy said.

Marchand ripping a one-timer past Craig Anderson to send the series back to Boston tied will be remembered far more than him jabbing Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon below the belt at the end of a scrum in the first period or slashing Anthony Mantha when they got into it in the second. However, those incidents are not likely to be forgotten, and could have derailed him.

“It’s about just being able to kind of get back into the game,” said Marchand, who ranked third in the NHL with 69 points during the regular season. “We’re obviously on the biggest stage right now and got to stay out of the box in these games, so I’ve got to do a little bit better job there.”

The Bruins are at their best when Marchand is toeing that line and also producing. So it was captain Patrice Bergeron’s job to grab him, reel him in and get Marchand refocused on the task at hand. It worked, and Boston does not want Marchand any other way.

“That’s who he is,” said Bergeron, who scored in the first along with Jake DeBrusk. “He competes at all times. His will and his want to be the difference is there every time.”

This series has helped the NHL playoffs get off to a roaring start with five consecutive one-goal games, including four reaching overtime. The Capitals and Bruins are certainly no strangers to it. They have now played nine consecutive one-goal games in the postseason dating to their 2012 series.

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ Hurricanes 5, Predators 2

‧ Avalanche 4, Blues 1