Alisson rescues Liverpool’s bid for top four

AFP, LONDON





Goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic 95th-minute goal on Sunday gave Liverpool a 2-1 victory at West Bromwich Albion to maintain their bid to play in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur were more comfortable 2-0 winners over Wolverhampton Wanderers to move into pole position for a place in the UEFA Europa League, but Everton’s hopes of European soccer were dealt a massive blow by Sheffield United’s shock 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Alisson’s perfectly executed header kept Liverpool’s top-four fate in their own hands, despite sitting fifth in the table.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, second left, scores against West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League match in West Bromwich, England, on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Juergen Klopp’s men trail fourth-placed Chelsea by one point and Leicester City by three, with two league games left to play, but with Leicester and Chelsea still to face off in a repeat of the FA Cup final, which the Foxes won 1-0 on Saturday, victories over Burnley and Crystal Palace would take Liverpool into the top four.

The already-relegated Baggies took an early lead through Hal Robson-Kanu, before the in-form Mohamed Salah equalized before halftime.

However, Liverpool were still heading for a damaging draw before Alisson headed in from a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

The Brazilian’s father died in February when he drowned in a swimming accident. Alisson could not even return home for the funeral at the time due to quarantine rules on foreign travel and was visibly emotional after the match.

“I played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it, but I’m sure that he’s seeing with God on his side and celebrating,” Alisson said. “You can’t explain a lot of things in life. For me, the only reason for those kind of things is God, and he put his hand on my head today and I’m feeling really blessed.”

Liverpool were stunned when Robson-Kanu, making his first league start of the season, put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute after he ran onto Matheus Pereira’s pass and found the bottom corner.

Liverpool leveled when Sadio Mane, starting in place of the injured Diogo Jota, intercepted a loose pass to Kyle Bartley, with the ball then falling to Salah, who hit a first-time shot into the bottom corner.

The Egyptian’s 22nd Premier League goal of the season drew him level with Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

Kane was also on target as Spurs edged ahead of West Ham United into sixth place on goal-difference.

The England captain fired Tottenham ahead on the stroke of halftime, curling the ball into the corner of the net after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s through-ball.

Hojbjerg made it 2-0 just after the hour when he followed up as Gareth Bale’s shot was parried.

Everton’s miserable home record has ended their chances of the Champions League as bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United became the latest side to win at Goodison Park.

The Blades scored the only goal after just seven minutes when 17-year-old Daniel Jebbison tapped home Jack Robinson’s cross.

The Toffees have won just once at home since December last year and remain in eighth place, three points behind Tottenham and West Ham in the battle for a Europa League place.

Earlier, Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2, with Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time.

John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi were on target for Villa before the break.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha twice leveled, before Mitchell completed the comeback to lift Palace to 13th place.