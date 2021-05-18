Utah Jazz claim top seed, Curry nets scoring title

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The Utah Jazz on Sunday claimed top spot in the playoffs, Stephen Curry captured the scoring title and defending champions the Los Angeles Lakers settled for a spot in the play-in round as the final day of the regular season saw all 30 NBA teams in action.

LeBron James scored 25 points as Los Angeles easily beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 110-98, but the win was not enough to get the Lakers directly into the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets to earn the sixth seed ahead of the Lakers, who finished seventh for a place in the play-in tournament that begins today and ends on Friday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies in their NBA game in San Francisco, California, on Sunday. Photo: Kyle Terada-USA Today

Los Angeles play tomorrow against Curry’s Golden State Warriors, who have won six in a row.

“We just go to play to the best of our ability,” James said. “We got to play Laker basketball. We are playing the MVP [most valuable player] of our league in Steph. We got to be ready for the opportunity and the pressure.”

Anthony Davis scored 14 points for the Lakers, whose fate was determined in the season finale for both teams.

James exited the game with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter to rest his sore ankle that sidelined him for 26 games down the stretch.

“I will be fine,” James said.

Curry earned his second NBA scoring title as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101.

Curry finished the regular season with a 32.0 point scoring average, claiming the title over the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

Elsewhere, the Jazz claimed the No. 1 spot in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history by beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 behind a 33-point performance from Jordan Clarkson.

Rudy Gobert had a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds as the Jazz finished with a 52-20 record to beat out the second-placed Phoenix Suns for league bragging rights.

Mike Conley had 11 points and nine assists, while Bojan Bogdanovic had 18 points.

Conley was playing in just his second game back after missing two weeks with a hamstring problem.

The Trail Blazers earned the upper hand in the race for the sixth and final direct playoff spot with a 132-116 win over the Nuggets, who they are to meet in the first round of the playoffs.

C.J. McCollum scored 24 points, Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists, while Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire win.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points in the first half before exiting for the Nuggets, who landed the third seed in the West.

In the East, Kevin Durant delivered 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets seized the second seed in the conference with a wire-to-wire 123-109 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn beat out the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed after ending their season with a five-game winning streak.

Early games saw the schedule set for the East play-in, in which the seventh through 10th-placed teams are to battle for the final two playoff spots.

Washington rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 to set up a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics.

Beal scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half for the Wizards.

Washington’s Russell Westbrook closed out the regular season with a triple-double, taking his career tally to 184 the week after he broke the all-time record with his 182nd.

The Hornets lost their fifth straight and dropped to 10th in the East. They open the play-in against the ninth-placed Pacers in Indiana.

Elsewhere, the Timberwolves thrashed the Mavericks 136-121, the Heat punished the Pistons 120-107, the 76ers mastered the Magic 128-117, the Knicks edged the Celtics 96-92 and the Pacers downed the Raptors 125-113.

The Suns eclipsed the Spurs 123-121, the Hawks downed the Rockets 124-95, the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 and the Thunder defeated the Clippers 117-112.