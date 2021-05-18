Rafael Nadal on Sunday defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Internazionali d’Italia title, while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek whitewashed Karolina Pliskova in just 45 minutes to claim the women’s singles title.
Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2 hours, 49 minutes against the defending champion to match Djokovic’s record of 36 Masters 1000 titles and to lay down a key marker two weeks out from the defense of his Roland Garros crown.
“I really wanted this title. This had been one of the first important titles I won in my career. I’d won 10 in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros, and really wanted this one, too,” 34-year-old Nadal said.
Photo: AP
Polish teenager Swiatek crushed Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Masters 1000 trophy on the red clay at the Foro Italico.
“I’m overwhelmed, at the beginning of this tournament I would not have dreamed of winning it,” said an emotional Swiatek, who broke into the top 10 as a result of her run in Rome.
“When I was playing I didn’t even know what was the score,” the 19-year-old said. “When my coach told me it was 6-0, 6-0, I was, like: ‘Really? Isn’t that a mistake?’”
Djokovic and Nadal were facing each other for the 57th time, having last played in last year’s French Open final, which the Spaniard won easily in straight sets.
The pair have won 15 of the past 17 Rome titles between them, while Nadal leads their head-to-head in finals in the Italian capital 4-2.
Despite losing his opening service game, Nadal broke back in the third game, hitting twice as many winners as the Serb with 21 in the set.
A dip in form in the second set allowed Djokovic, 33, to break twice and get back into the game, but Nadal got back on track in the third, with Djokovic having played nearly five hours on court on Saturday between his rain-delayed quarter-final and semi-final.
The Spaniard saved two break points on his serve in the fifth game and broke for love for 4-2.
Djokovic saved a first match point in the eighth game, but Nadal made no mistake on his second chance in the following to seal his 88th career title after winning in Barcelona earlier this month.
“I’m disappointed not to win, but pleased with my level,” said five-time Rome winner Djokovic, who leads their overall head-to-head 29-28. “Going into Paris it’s a good sensation. I feel like I want to feel on clay.”
The French Open gets underway in Paris on May 30 where 13-time champion Nadal will be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam title.
Djokovic, the 2016 champion at Roland Garros, will be hoping to become the first man in over half a century and just the third in history to win all four majors more than once.
Earlier, Swiatek, ranked 15th, claimed her third WTA title after a win in Adelaide in January.
She swept through the first set in just 20 minutes, allowing Pliskova four points, dropping just 13 in total throughout the match.
Pliskova tried to fight back in the third game of the second set, holding a double break to win the third game, but the Polish player ruthlessly snuffed out any return.
“From the beginning I felt that she may be a little bit nervous, and I wanted to use that and actually play as many games with that vibe as I can, but it’s not easy to win the first set 6-0, because you always have in the back of the mind that your opponent may start playing better and they can change the tactics completely, and then you have to adjust and then you’re going to start worrying,” Swiatek said.
“I will just quickly forget about today,” said Pliskova, the world No. 9, who was playing in her third consecutive Rome final.
The former world No. 1 retired injured in last year’s final while trailing 6-0, 2-1 to Romania’s Simona Halep.
“I just was feeling horrible out there today,” said the 29-year-old, who has won 16 WTA titles.
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
‘GUTTED’: All three relegation places have been decided with at least three games to go, leaving Fullham manager Scott Parker saying that ‘big decisions’ need to be made Fulham were on Monday relegated from the English Premier League with a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley that assured the Clarets of their top-flight status. London club Fulham now join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier EFL Championship next season. Fulham had to avoid defeat at Craven Cottage on Monday to maintain their slim hopes of beating the drop, but first-half goals from Burnley’s Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood put paid to their chances of staying up. Fulham’s defeat also meant all three relegation places were decided with at least three games to go, ensuring that there would