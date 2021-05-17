SOCCER
N Korea pull out of qualifiers
North Korea have pulled out of next month’s qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation said Sunday. “The Asian Football Confederation has today confirmed the withdrawal of the DPR Korea Football Association from the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” it said in a statement. No reasons were given for the withdrawal, but South Korean media reported earlier this month that Pyongyang had said it would skip the qualifiers over COVID-19 fears.
Twenty arrested in melee
Three police officers were on Saturday injured and more than 20 people arrested after Rangers fans packed the streets of Glasgow to celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership with an unbeaten record. Steven Gerrard’s side had already been confirmed as champions two months ago, but fans gathered in large numbers outside Ibrox Stadium for a 4-0 win over Aberdeen. Fans ignored pleas to disperse, as they marched from Ibrox into Glasgow city center. Riot police helped disperse the crowds as scenes turned violent. “As celebrations continued sections of the crowd became increasingly disorderly, property was damaged and people were assaulted,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Police Scotland’s divisional commander for greater Glasgow. “Our officers became the focus of the crowd’s attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them. So far, we know that three officers have been injured and more than 20 people have been arrested.”
CRICKET
Tampering known: Bancroft
Cricket Australia is open to examining any new information about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal after Cameron Bancroft suggested that the team’s bowlers were aware it was going on, it said yesterday. Bancroft served a nine-month ban after being caught on television hiding yellow sandpaper, which had been used to rough up the ball, in his trousers during the third Test at Cape Town against South Africa. Bancroft in an interview with the Guardian suggested that some bowlers also knew of the plot. “Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory,” he said in a story about his path back from that defining moment. Asked again if some of the bowlers knew, Bancroft replied: “Yeah, look, I think, yeah. I think it’s pretty probably self-explanatory.”
RUGBY
Kieran Read retires
Former All Blacks captain and two-time World Cup winner Kieran Read on Saturday announced his retirement from professional rugby aged 35. Read made the announcement before his Toyota Verblitz team was beaten by the Panasonic Wild Knights in the semi-finals of Japan’s Top League. In a social media post Read wrote: “I’m looking forward to returning to New Zealand and spending time with my family.” He is the third most-capped All Black with 127 test appearances in the back row, including 52 as captain. He was a member of New Zealand teams that won the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and was voted World Rugby Player of the Year in 2013. He also won four Super Rugby titles with the Christchurch-based Crusaders.
