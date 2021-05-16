Musgrove escapes jams against Cards

‘GRIND’: The starter said there are games that ‘you’re going to have throughout the year’ in which the pitcher has to ‘not give up ... and find a way to limit the damage’

AP, SAN DIEGO, California





Joe Musgrove on Friday found himself in unfavorable counts and more jams than he would have liked, but still got his first win since throwing a no-hitter on April 9, making it through five innings, while Manny Machado drove in two runs for the San Diego Padres, who beat the St Louis Cardinals 5-4 in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last year.

Musgrove (3-4) had lost four decisions in five starts since pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history against the Texas Rangers. He held the Cards to one run and five hits while striking out five and walking four.

“It wasn’t the prettiest tonight, but I feel like I did a good job of keeping us in the game,” Musgrove said.

The San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado connects for an RBI single in front of St Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during their MLB game at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his major-league-leading 13th save in as many chances. He allowed Nolan Arenado’s solo home run with two outs, his seventh.

San Diego had only four hits, but drew 12 walks against five Cardinals pitchers.

The Padres beat the Cardinals 2-1 in the wild-card round last season before being swept in the National League Division Series by the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove winds up during their MLB game against the St Louis Cardinals in San Diego, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

Musgrove got into and out of trouble in three straight innings.

In the third, he loaded the bases with one out on a single and consecutive walks before getting Arenado to ground into a slick double play started by rookie second baseman Tucupita Marcano.

The big right-hander allowed Yadier Molina’s leadoff double in the fourth before striking out the side sandwiched around an intentional walk to Harrison Bader.

San Diego Padres shortstop Kim Ha-seong, right, throws to first to complete a double play during their game against the St Louis Cardinals in San Diego, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

Musgrove loaded the bases again in the sixth, but all the Cardinals got out of it was a sacrifice fly by Molina.

“There’s outings like that, that you’re going to have throughout the year, and you’ve got to be able to grind through it and not give up on yourself and find a way to limit the damage and I thought I did that decently well tonight,” Musgrove said.

“You always feel good when you’ve got Musgrove on the mound,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said

Tingler said that he thought Musgrove was good, “having to navigate through that lineup.”

“I thought he made some huge pitches with some traffic against some very good hitters,” Tingler said.

“He was able to get out of some of those jams. I thought tonight he was really good. Ran out of gas and just kind of pitched with his heart and his guts and just laid it out there for the fifth and was able to get through,” he said.

Machado drove in two runs for San Diego, on a double in the first and a single in the sixth, scoring Trent Grisham both times.

The Padres scored two runs in the third without the benefit of a hit to take a 3-0 lead. Johan Oviedo walked the first three batters — Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Tommy Pham — to load the bases and made way for Jake Woodford. Brian O’Grady hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Nola was hit by a pitch to load the bases again. Marcano followed with an RBI grounder.

Oviedo (0-2) allowed three runs and two hits, walked five and struck out none.

Padres rookie Kim Ha-seong started a spectacular double play to end the sixth.

Kim fielded Tommy Edman’s bouncer as he stepped on second to force Bader, sidestepped the oncoming baserunner and made a leaping throw to first to get Edman.

Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals off Emilio Pagan in the eighth.

In Phoenix, Arizona, Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits, while Max Scherzer threw five shutout innings as the Washington Nationals demolished the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2.

Gomes went five-for-six, finishing a home run away from the cycle.

He added four runs and two RBIs while leading Washington’s 22-hit attack.

Trea Turner, Kyler Schwarber and Andrew Stevenson all homered for the Nationals.

Scherzer (3-2) allowed two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Arizona’s Riley Smith (1-3) gave up eight runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Orioles 4, Yankees 5

‧ Rays 3, Mets 2

‧ Tigers 2, Cubs 4

‧ Red Sox 4, Angels 3

‧ Astros 10, Rangers 4

‧ Pirates 3, Giants 2 (11i)

‧ Dodgers 9, Marlins 6

‧ Brewers 3, Braves 6

‧ Blue Jays 1, Phillies 5

‧ Mariners 7, Indians 3

‧ Twins 1, Athletics 6

‧ White Sox 2, Royals 6 (game 1)

‧ White Sox 3, Royals 1 (game 2)

‧ Rockies 9, Reds 6

Additional reporting by Reuters