Ferran Torres on Friday demonstrated his scoring instincts by netting a hat-trick as newly crowned champions Manchester City won a record 12th straight away game in the Premier League, beating Newcastle United 4-3.
That made 13 goals in his debut season at City for the Spain international, who is naturally a winger, but has filled in as a striker at times whenever Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have been absent.
Guardiola spoke excitedly after the game about the potential of the 21-year-old Torres, saying he could “smell” where the goal was.
Photo: AP
“He is so young and clinical,” Guardiola said. “He is a guy brought as a winger, but maybe we have to think as a striker.”
Torres, signed from Valencia as one of Spanish soccer’s top talents, is only three goals behind City top scorer Ilkay Gundogan for this campaign.
Both were part of another heavily rotated lineup named by Guardiola that also included third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson, an on-loan 35-year-old who was making his first start in the top flight in 10 years.
With the title wrapped up on Tuesday with three matches to spare, City look like they are going to have some fun in the final week of the campaign and Torres certainly enjoyed himself at St James’ Park.
“It has been an incredible week — we qualified for the Champions League, won the Premier League and I scored a hat-trick,” Torres said. “Very happy.”
He scored twice in three minutes from the 64th as City fought back from 3-2 behind.
City moved 13 points clear of second-placed Manchester United, who handed their neighbor the title by losing to Leicester City midweek.
Newcastle, who are safe from relegation, went ahead through Emil Krafth’s header at a corner in the 25th before Joao Cancelo equalized off a deflected shot that spun into the far corner from the edge of the area in the 39th minute.
Torres produced an impressive flicked volley in mid-air three minutes later as City moved ahead 2-1, only for Joelinton to get fouled in the area by Nathan Ake and dust himself down to convert the penalty past Carson in first-half stoppage-time.
Newcastle were awarded another penalty when Joe Willock was tripped by Kyle Walker and the fouled player again took the spot-kick. This time, Carson made the save, but the ball rebounded out and Willock converted into an empty net in the 62nd minute.
Walker teed up Torres to equalize, and the winger was on hand to volley the winning goal high into the net when Cancelo’s shot came back off the post.
“We made mistakes because we are champions,” Guardiola said. “We were distracted a little bit, but this is normal.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put