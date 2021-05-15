Taiwan’s Chan sisters yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia, while big-serving American Reilly Opelka called it “a fluke” after reaching his first Masters semi-final in the men’s singles.
Sixth seeds Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan claimed the first set against fourth seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara and were leading in the second, before the Japanese duo rallied to force a super tiebreak in which they prevailed.
The Taiwanese duo mixed three aces with three double faults in the 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 loss, winning more than 60 percent of their first-serve points, but it was their poor performance on second-serve points (winning just 36.7 percent) that cost them a place in the semi-finals.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The loss ended Taiwanese hopes in the Italian capital after top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday had fallen to a shock 1-6, 6-4, 10-4 loss to unseeded duo Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos in the round-of-16.
In the men’s singles, Opelka advanced after a 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) win over Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis at the Foro Italico.
Not previously known for his clay-court tennis, the 2.11m Opelka overwhelmed Delbonis with 18 aces to record his fourth straight-sets win of the week.
“I’m surprised. Clay is not really my thing — not much of an American thing,” Opelka said. “It’s probably just a fluke, but I’m on with it.”
Opelka also saved all four break points he faced, but it was not just his serve that made the difference.
The world No. 47 hit a delicate slice volley drop-shot winner in the final game before the tiebreaker and then produced a difficult backhand cross-court passing shot to set up the only match point he needed.
Opelka traveled to Rome on a six-match losing streak that included dealing with a bout of COVID-19.
“I wish I could use that as an excuse, but the first 10 weeks of the year I just didn’t play well. It wasn’t COVID-related at all,” Opelka said. “Obviously, after you lose eight weeks in a row, the one thing you want to do is practice — not get COVID and be stuck inside for two-and-a-half weeks, but I guess it worked out.”
Opelka’s semi-final opponent is nine-time champion Rafael Nadal, who defeated 2017 winner Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4 in their quarter-final.
In the women’s singles, Croatia’s Petra Martic became the first semi-finalist with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessica Pegula.
Martic, who recently hired 2010 French Open champion Francesca Schiavone as her coach, faces 2019 champion Karolina Pliskova, who rallied from a set down to defeat 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).
