Newly crowned Australian champions the Queensland Reds yesterday received a harsh reality check when New Zealand’s Otago Highlanders outclassed them 40-19 in the opening Super Rugby Trans Tasman match in Dunedin.
The Highlanders scored six tries to three in the new tournament, which pits Australian and New Zealand clubs against each other for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic ended the old Super Rugby competition.
The Reds, fresh from a thrilling win over the ACT Brumbies in the Super AU final, were comprehensively outplayed, underlining the challenge facing Australian teams against their well-drilled New Zealand counterparts.
“It’s very frustrating, the Highlanders were very good tonight, they pressured us and made the most of our mistakes. Unfortunately, we kept making them in the wrong areas,” Reds cocaptain Liam Wright said.
The Highlanders went into the match as favorites, despite finishing second-last in Super Rugby Aotearoa with five losses in eight games.
The result means the Reds, who had an outstanding season in Super Rugby AU with only one loss, have won only one of their past 18 matches against New Zealand opposition.
Highlanders skipper Aaron Smith said it was exciting to play overseas opposition again.
“You had that feeling of the unknown again — there were tries to each side in the first five minutes and it was a real ding-dong battle in that first half,” Smith said. “That was a massive effort by my boys.”
The Highlanders scored the opening try in just 35 seconds when center Scott Gregory dotted down after Reds halfback Kalani Thomas turned over the ball.
Thomas redeemed himself when he stretched out to down the ball despite a despairing last-gasp tackle from his opposite number Smith.
The Highlanders responded with relentless attack and were rewarded when Ash Dixon barged over for the hosts’ second try.
Winger Sio Tomkinson made it 21-7 at halftime, with Queensland cocaptain James O’Connor failing to return for the second half after a head knock.
Winger Suliasi Vunivalu scored two spectacular, carbon-copy tries at the beginning and the end of the second half for the Reds, leaping high on both occasions to gather a cross-field kick, but the Highlanders retained a comfortable buffer after Dixon scored his second.
Late efforts from Liam Coltman and Ngatungane Punivai put the result beyond doubt.
In the late match in Sydney, the Hurricanes defeated the New South Wales Waratahs 64-48.
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on