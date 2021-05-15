Liverpool down United to boost their top-four hopes

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





Liverpool on Thursday kept their chances of a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League in their own hands with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Juergen Klopp’s men still need to win their remaining three games to guarantee a place in the Premier League’s top four, but cleared the biggest hurdle in their path with a first victory away to United since 2014.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of halftime after Diogo Jota canceled out Bruno Fernandes’ early opener for the hosts.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, second right, scores against Manchester United in their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Marcus Rashford’s strike set up a grandstand finish, but Mohamed Salah secured a vital win in the final minute as Liverpool moved up to fifth in the table.

“We are still in the game, still in the race. That is all we could do tonight,” Klopp said. “It was necessary. Without this result we don’t have to talk about it.”

The clash between English soccer’s two most successful clubs had been postponed 11 days ago as United fans stormed the pitch and clashed with police amid protests against the club’s owners.

A peaceful protest took place before kickoff, as supporters again voiced their anger at the Glazer family.

Distrust of the Americans has been reignited by United’s part in a failed European Super League project, that collapsed within 48 hours last month due to a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 10 changes from a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday which sealed the title for Manchester City.

The Norwegian restored the majority of his regular starting lineup for United’s fourth game in seven days, but the presence of Harry Maguire was badly missed, with the United captain sidelined by an ankle injury.

“Of course you are going to miss him, but he’s out and we’ve got to deal with that,” Solskjaer said. “They deserved the win. We conceded goals in key moments of the game. We created our own downfall.”

In stark contrast to the cagey encounters between the two sides that have become the norm in recent seasons, the early goal sparked an open game with chances at either end.

Fernandes’ shot was turned into his own net by Nat Phillips in his desperate attempt to clear after 10 minutes.

Phillips made amends for his earlier error in the equalizer, after his shot was flicked in by Jota, before Firmino bulleted home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick to give Liverpool the lead in first-half stoppage-time.

It was Firmino’s first goal for 16 games and the Brazilian had another two minutes into the second half with a tap-in after Dean Henderson could only spill Alexander-Arnold’s shot.

Rashford halved United’s deficit with an accurate finish from Edinson Cavani’s through-ball, but Salah finally eased Liverpool’s nerves in the 90th minute when he sprinted clear to slot home his 30th goal of the season.

The Reds now need victories against West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Crystal Palace to guarantee their place in the Champions League for a fifth consecutive season at the expense of either Leicester or Chelsea.

In the earlier match, Everton’s UEFA Europa League hopes were dented after they were held to a goalless draw at Aston Villa.