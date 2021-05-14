SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





OLYMPICS

Towns halt hosting plans

Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to host Olympic athletes due to concerns they would overburden already stretched medical resources amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Nikkei reported yesterday. Forty out of more than 500 towns registered to welcome international competitors had decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece, the newspaper reported, citing a government source. The reluctance of some towns to host visiting athletes, normally a source of pride for communities outside the host city, is the latest sign of deep unease in Japan over the scheduling of the Games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said the prefecture would not guarantee hospital beds for athletes as they should not be given preferential treatment. “Chiba Prefecture is not thinking about securing scarce hospital beds ... for athletes and people involved in the Olympic Games in a way that would prohibit our residents from using them,” Kumagai told reporters.

SOCCER

Red Star probe dropped

A French investigation into suspected match-fixing in a Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade in October 2018 has been shelved, the Serbian club’s lawyer said yesterday. The Parquet National Financier (PNF), which is responsible for fighting financial crime, on Friday last week sent out a notice that it had closed its investigation, Antoine Vey, a lawyer for the Serbian club said, confirming a report in French sports daily L’Equipe. UEFA was alerted before the match that a Red Star manager was preparing to bet nearly 5 million euros (US$6.03 million dollars) on a defeat for his team by five goals, the report said. PSG then won 6-1. The PNF then opened a case of “criminal conspiracy” to commit an offense of sporting corruption and to commit an offense of organized fraud.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor tops pay list

Irish fighter Conor McGregor was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the past year, ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday. During the 12-month period ending on May 1, McGregor earned US$180 million, a figure which includes US$158 million from endorsements and the sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said. Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home US$130 million, while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned US$120 million to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.

BASKETBALL

Sneakers fetch US$152,500

A pair of Michael Jordan’s famous Air Jordans from his rookie season on Wednesday sold at auction for US$152,500, the star item in Sotheby’s first international dedicated sneaker sale. The pair sold — in the Chicago Bulls’ red, white and black — were worn by Jordan during his stellar 1984-1985 debut season. The “Gamers Only” auction, conducted entirely online, featured 13 pairs of match-worn basketball shoes from some of the NBA’s greatest athletes, including Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal.