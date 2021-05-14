OLYMPICS
Towns halt hosting plans
Dozens of Japanese towns have abandoned plans to host Olympic athletes due to concerns they would overburden already stretched medical resources amid a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Nikkei reported yesterday. Forty out of more than 500 towns registered to welcome international competitors had decided not to accept athletes for training camps and cultural exchanges before the global sporting showpiece, the newspaper reported, citing a government source. The reluctance of some towns to host visiting athletes, normally a source of pride for communities outside the host city, is the latest sign of deep unease in Japan over the scheduling of the Games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said the prefecture would not guarantee hospital beds for athletes as they should not be given preferential treatment. “Chiba Prefecture is not thinking about securing scarce hospital beds ... for athletes and people involved in the Olympic Games in a way that would prohibit our residents from using them,” Kumagai told reporters.
SOCCER
Red Star probe dropped
A French investigation into suspected match-fixing in a Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade in October 2018 has been shelved, the Serbian club’s lawyer said yesterday. The Parquet National Financier (PNF), which is responsible for fighting financial crime, on Friday last week sent out a notice that it had closed its investigation, Antoine Vey, a lawyer for the Serbian club said, confirming a report in French sports daily L’Equipe. UEFA was alerted before the match that a Red Star manager was preparing to bet nearly 5 million euros (US$6.03 million dollars) on a defeat for his team by five goals, the report said. PSG then won 6-1. The PNF then opened a case of “criminal conspiracy” to commit an offense of sporting corruption and to commit an offense of organized fraud.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
McGregor tops pay list
Irish fighter Conor McGregor was the world’s highest-paid athlete over the past year, ahead of soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday. During the 12-month period ending on May 1, McGregor earned US$180 million, a figure which includes US$158 million from endorsements and the sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said. Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home US$130 million, while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned US$120 million to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.
BASKETBALL
Sneakers fetch US$152,500
A pair of Michael Jordan’s famous Air Jordans from his rookie season on Wednesday sold at auction for US$152,500, the star item in Sotheby’s first international dedicated sneaker sale. The pair sold — in the Chicago Bulls’ red, white and black — were worn by Jordan during his stellar 1984-1985 debut season. The “Gamers Only” auction, conducted entirely online, featured 13 pairs of match-worn basketball shoes from some of the NBA’s greatest athletes, including Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal.
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put