Chelsea face a “big fight” to finish in the Premier League’s top four after their damaging 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Wednesday, Thomas Tuchel said.
Tuchel’s side missed a chance to climb above Leicester City into third place as Emile Smith Rowe bagged the first-half winner at Stamford Bridge.
Smith Rowe punished a wayward back-pass from Jorginho to leave Tuchel anticipating a tense finish in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Photo: AFP
Fourth-placed Chelsea are six points ahead of fifth-placed West Ham United, who have a game in hand, and seven in front of sixth-placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand.
Chelsea have two league matches remaining against Leicester and Aston Villa.
“It was always a big fight, it never felt like a relief,” Tuchel said.
“If anybody felt it like this today, maybe, it’s the last lesson to learn,” he added. “It’s still in our hands. It is another chance missed. We have had some good results, so we have to cope now with a loss.”
Tuchel said he was to blame for Chelsea’s first defeat in eight games in all competitions after he made seven changes from Saturday’s win at Manchester City.
“Maybe I gave some signals to the team with changes that Saturday is on my mind,” Tuchel said in reference to this weekend’s FA Cup final against Leicester.
“Even if it’s 1 percent or 5 percent, this is not how we approach things, because you get punished. It’s hard to swallow, hard to accept, but there’s no other way,” he said.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that the Gunners’ first Stamford Bridge win in a decade was much-needed after a difficult period.
Arteta has been under fire during a troubled campaign, but he insisted that his side have not given up hope of qualifying for Europe next term.
They could make the new Europa Conference League and have an outside chance of reaching the Europa League.
“Nothing is broken inside. I don’t know how they want to try from the outside. They [the media] try to put things on me that I never said,” Arteta said.
“I said if I don’t get 120 percent off each player it’s my fault and responsibility. It wasn’t like this in the press. I’m so annoyed by that,” he said. “They can try but they’re not going to break it. The players showed how much they mean it, how much spirit and attitude there is in the group, and how much they care about it.”
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put