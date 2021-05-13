Joe Dombrowski on Tuesday won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro de Marchi took the overall leader’s pink jersey after finishing just behind the American in second.
Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Italian De Marchi to claim the first Grand Tour win of his career on a soaking wet, 187km run between Piacenza and Sestola in the northern Apennine Mountains.
Dombrowski, 29, won his first race in Europe on the Giro’s toughest day so far.
Photo: AFP
His most notable result since becoming a professional with Sky (now Team Ineos Grenadiers) in 2013 had been a 12th-place finish in the 2019 Giro.
He dropped De Marchi — who was also part of a breakaway group of 25 riders formed after 40km — on the hardest slopes of the final Colle Passerino climb, 5km from the finish.
“It wasn’t enough for the pink jersey, but I think the stage win is a nice way to finish the day,” Dombrowski said. “When you have a group of 25 riders, it’s never everyone cooperating, so you need to be ready for attacks. I knew De Marchi was maybe the strongest rider in the breakaway, so if I always took his wheel, I would be in a good spot.”
Photo: AP
De Marchi, 34, wears the pink jersey for the first time in his career in his fifth Giro appearance, and sits 22 seconds ahead of Dombrowski in the overall standings, taking the overall lead from compatriot Filippo Ganna.
“The goal was the pink jersey. I started thinking about it maybe two days ago, even if I didn’t tell anyone,” De Marchi said. “I’m lost for words really. It’s the dream for any cyclist, especially if you are Italian.”
A small group of riders tipped to perform well in this year’s Giro, including 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, finished the stage more than one-and-a-half minutes behind Dombrowski.
However, he gained time on other predicted general classification contenders — Vuelta a Espana champion Simon Yates, Frenchman Romain Bardet and rising star Remco Evenepoel finished 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Dombrowski.
Belgian Evenepoel sits eighth in the general classification, 1.48 seconds behind De Marchi.
Yates is a further second back in 16th place and Bardet is 19th, 2.03 seconds behind.
Vincenzo Nibali is 2.15 seconds back, while Evenepoel’s Deceuninck–Quick-Step teammate Joao Almeida gave up more than 4 minutes on his rivals and is 5.38 seconds back in the overall standings.
Almeida, who finished fourth in last year’s Giro, was the biggest loser on a day marked by rain and cold temperatures of 9°C, and fell away on the Passerino climb.
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
‘GUT PUNCH’: Trainer Bob Baffert denied that the horse, set to race at Preakness this week, had been given a steroid, adding that he feels like he has been ‘wronged’ Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs on Sunday to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word on Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands