US’ Joe Dombrowski wins Giro d’Italia fourth stage

AFP, SESTOLA, Italy





Joe Dombrowski on Tuesday won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, as Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro de Marchi took the overall leader’s pink jersey after finishing just behind the American in second.

Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates crossed the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Italian De Marchi to claim the first Grand Tour win of his career on a soaking wet, 187km run between Piacenza and Sestola in the northern Apennine Mountains.

Dombrowski, 29, won his first race in Europe on the Giro’s toughest day so far.

Team Israel Start-Up Nation rider Alessandro de Marchi, center, competes in the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2021 cycling race, 187km from Piacenza to Sestola, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

His most notable result since becoming a professional with Sky (now Team Ineos Grenadiers) in 2013 had been a 12th-place finish in the 2019 Giro.

He dropped De Marchi — who was also part of a breakaway group of 25 riders formed after 40km — on the hardest slopes of the final Colle Passerino climb, 5km from the finish.

“It wasn’t enough for the pink jersey, but I think the stage win is a nice way to finish the day,” Dombrowski said. “When you have a group of 25 riders, it’s never everyone cooperating, so you need to be ready for attacks. I knew De Marchi was maybe the strongest rider in the breakaway, so if I always took his wheel, I would be in a good spot.”

UAE Team Emirates rider Joe Dombrowski celebrates winning the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia, 187km from Piacenza to Sestola, Italy, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

De Marchi, 34, wears the pink jersey for the first time in his career in his fifth Giro appearance, and sits 22 seconds ahead of Dombrowski in the overall standings, taking the overall lead from compatriot Filippo Ganna.

“The goal was the pink jersey. I started thinking about it maybe two days ago, even if I didn’t tell anyone,” De Marchi said. “I’m lost for words really. It’s the dream for any cyclist, especially if you are Italian.”

A small group of riders tipped to perform well in this year’s Giro, including 2019 Tour de France winner Egan Bernal, finished the stage more than one-and-a-half minutes behind Dombrowski.

However, he gained time on other predicted general classification contenders — Vuelta a Espana champion Simon Yates, Frenchman Romain Bardet and rising star Remco Evenepoel finished 1 minute, 48 seconds behind Dombrowski.

Belgian Evenepoel sits eighth in the general classification, 1.48 seconds behind De Marchi.

Yates is a further second back in 16th place and Bardet is 19th, 2.03 seconds behind.

Vincenzo Nibali is 2.15 seconds back, while Evenepoel’s Deceuninck–Quick-Step teammate Joao Almeida gave up more than 4 minutes on his rivals and is 5.38 seconds back in the overall standings.

Almeida, who finished fourth in last year’s Giro, was the biggest loser on a day marked by rain and cold temperatures of 9°C, and fell away on the Passerino climb.