Djokovic loses cool, but wins after long rain delay against Fritz at Foro Italico

AP, ROME





Top-ranked Novak Djokovic on Tuesday shouted at the umpire before regaining his cool to see out his rain-delayed second-round match against Taylor Fritz at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome.

With conditions worsening during the second set and rain becoming heavier, Djokovic’s temper boiled over and he asked the umpire: “How much more do you want to play?”

“I asked you three times and you are not checking anything,” he added.

Rain covers are brought on as play is suspended between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz of the US in their Internazionali BNL d’Italia men’s singles second-round match at the Foro Italico in Rome on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Djokovic went on to beat the American 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

“I was stressed out in the end obviously, but I think it was the right call to stop the match,” Djokovic said.

“When I came back, I thought we were quite even actually until the last point,” he said. “I’m glad that I managed to finish off this match in straight sets. I know I can play better and I’m going to work tomorrow trying to make sure I do that in two days.”

Djokovic had taken the opening set 6-3 before moving a break ahead in the second to lead 5-4.

However, the Serb failed to serve out for the match and play was then suspended for about three hours.

Fritz held his service game after the resumption to force the tiebreak, but Djokovic closed out the win on his first match point.

“It was a very strange match with strange conditions,” Djokovic said. “Obviously, playing under the rain nonstop for almost two full sets, it is challenging for both me and him.”

“I thought I had an advantage there because the conditions were slower, which allows me to return his serves — because he’s got really big serves,” Djokovic said. “So I kind of kept the match under my control for most part of the two sets, then served for the match — very sloppy service game. He played well, made a great passing shot to come back.”

Last year, Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Djokovic next faces a qualifier in either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who upset 16th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 7-6 (7/2) in his first-round match on Tuesday, or Cameron Norrie.

Earlier, ninth-seeded Matteo Berrettini rallied to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 — less than 48 hours after losing the final in Madrid.

Fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego is also through to the second round after celebrating his birthday by beating 14th-seeded Gael Monfils 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori was handed a walkover in his second-round match against 11th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, while eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who moves into the third round.

Yesterday in women’s doubles action, Taiwanese sisters Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan took just 1 hour, 21 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the pairing of Croatia’s Darija Jurak and Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac.

The Chan sisters advance to a quarter-final against either Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara or Italian duo Giulia Gatto-Monticone and Bianca Turati.

In Tuesday’s first-round match, the sisters took 1 hour, 3 minutes to finish a 6-2, 6-3 win over the pairing of Croatia’s Petra Martic and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.