Westbrook sets NBA record

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Russell Westbrook on Monday wrote his way into NBA history, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old record.

Washington Wizards star Westbrook, who had equaled Robertson’s record of 181 triple-doubles on Saturday, beat the record with 8 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in Monday’s 125-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

Westbrook’s 36th triple-double of the season included 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds. He is already assured of averaging a triple-double per game this season.

Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks in their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: AFP

A triple-double occurs when a player makes double-digit tallies in three of the five major statistical categories in a game: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double per game in four of the past five seasons, an eye-popping statistic that ensured he rapidly caught and overtook Robertson’s historic benchmark, which had stood since 1974 and was once widely regarded as unbeatable.

“Normally I don’t like to pat myself on the back, but tonight I will,” Westbrook said. “I am just so grateful for those that came before me.”

The 32-year-old now has several seasons left in his career to extend his record, with few of his contemporaries anywhere near his total.

Westbrook has nearly twice as many triple-doubles as his nearest rival among active players. After Westbrook with 182, LeBron James is in second with 99 triples, while James Harden is third with 58.

Only two other players after Westbrook and Robertson have scored 100 or more triples on the all-time rankings, with Earvin “Magic” Johnson third with 138 and Jason Kidd fourth with 107.