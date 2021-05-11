SPORTS BRIEFS

CRICKET

IPL season in doubt

The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season would have to be played outside the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said, although it is unclear whether a window would be found to play the outstanding 31 games. Board head Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar magazine that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India. “There are lots of organizational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India,” Ganguly said. “This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL.”

BASKETBALL

NBA fines Griffin US$50,000

The NBA on Sunday fined New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin US$50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin spoke out about his concerns over the amount of contact NBA referees allowed New Orleans forward Zion Williamson to endure. Williamson is out indefinitely with a broken left index finger. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 200cm, 128.8kg standout. “He’s injured now because of the open season there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint,” Griffin said on Friday. “He’s been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis.”

HOCKEY

Tortorella leaves Columbus

John Tortorella is out as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after six seasons. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement on Sunday that parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history was a mutual decision. The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the last year of his contract, and the separation was not a surprise after a tumultuous season that saw the Blue Jackets plunge to last place in their division amid the coach’s admitted failure to influence the team culture. “Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways,” Kekalainen said a day after the Blue Jackets concluded the season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit. The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-2017, but the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-2021 season (18-26-12).

SOCCER

Club apologizes for breach

Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal yesterday apologized for an “inexcusable” breach of COVID-19 protocols by two of his players and a coach that led to the Indian club being told to leave the Maldives before an AFC Cup playoff game against a local team. Local media reported that the players and a member of the coaching staff had left their hotel in the capital, Male, on Saturday, sparking criticism from the Maldives sports minister. “The optics and timing of the breach has led to the reaction and what the players did was inexcusable,” Jindal said. “They were well aware of the protocols and they knew they couldn’t step out, however briefly.”