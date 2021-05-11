CRICKET
IPL season in doubt
The remainder of the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) season would have to be played outside the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said, although it is unclear whether a window would be found to play the outstanding 31 games. Board head Sourav Ganguly told Sportstar magazine that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India. “There are lots of organizational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India,” Ganguly said. “This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL.”
BASKETBALL
NBA fines Griffin US$50,000
The NBA on Sunday fined New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin US$50,000 on Sunday for publicly criticizing officiating and making comments the league considered detrimental. The decision came two days after Griffin spoke out about his concerns over the amount of contact NBA referees allowed New Orleans forward Zion Williamson to endure. Williamson is out indefinitely with a broken left index finger. Griffin said the Pelicans have told league officials many times that they feared Williamson was being exposed to injury because of the way defenders are allowed to play against the 200cm, 128.8kg standout. “He’s injured now because of the open season there’s been on Zion Williamson in the paint,” Griffin said on Friday. “He’s been absolutely mauled in the paint on a regular basis.”
HOCKEY
Tortorella leaves Columbus
John Tortorella is out as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after six seasons. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement on Sunday that parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history was a mutual decision. The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the last year of his contract, and the separation was not a surprise after a tumultuous season that saw the Blue Jackets plunge to last place in their division amid the coach’s admitted failure to influence the team culture. “Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways,” Kekalainen said a day after the Blue Jackets concluded the season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit. The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-2017, but the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-2021 season (18-26-12).
SOCCER
Club apologizes for breach
Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal yesterday apologized for an “inexcusable” breach of COVID-19 protocols by two of his players and a coach that led to the Indian club being told to leave the Maldives before an AFC Cup playoff game against a local team. Local media reported that the players and a member of the coaching staff had left their hotel in the capital, Male, on Saturday, sparking criticism from the Maldives sports minister. “The optics and timing of the breach has led to the reaction and what the players did was inexcusable,” Jindal said. “They were well aware of the protocols and they knew they couldn’t step out, however briefly.”
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers
Jose Mourinho and AS Roma seem like a good fit, after the Portuguese was surprisingly named as the club’s new coach on Tuesday, but it is unlikely to be an easy return to management for a man with a point to prove. “No break, I am always in football” was the short, sharp response Mourinho gave reporters after his sacking by underperforming English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur 15 days ago. However, few expected him to be back quite so soon. Several Italian newspapers on Tuesday carried stories on former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri being lined up to replace the under pressure Paulo