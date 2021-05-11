Max Verstappen’s Red Bull race engineer on Sunday realized immediately what was going on when Lewis Hamilton, running a close second to the Dutch driver, suddenly pitted for fresh tires 23 laps from the end of the Spanish Grand Prix.
“It’s like Hungary all over again,” he said.
In 2019, Verstappen led for 67 of 70 laps at the Hungaroring, but not the ones that mattered most after Mercedes took a tire gamble and brought Hamilton in for a winning early second pit stop.
Photo: AFP
On Sunday, Verstappen seized the lead at the start, but ultimately lost out when the champions pulled off the same gambit.
When Hamilton re-emerged on track at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya, the seven-time world champion asked his race engineer Peter Bonnington how far behind he was.
“Currently 22 seconds,” came the answer. “We’ve done it before.”
Hamilton, 14 points clear of his rival at the top after four close races, said he had been “really conflicted” about the strategy and could have ignored the call, but put his trust in the team.
“It was a long way to come back from some 20 odd seconds back, but it was a good gamble, a really great strategy from the team,” he said.
Verstappen said that there was little he could have done to change the outcome.
“I knew that as soon as they pitted that second time he would come back at me a bit like Hungary,” he said.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff complimented the team’s strategists back at the factory in England for crunching the numbers and running the computer simulations.
“They said: ‘In our planner if you were to stop now we would end up catching him one lap to the end and it would have a tire differential of 1.4 seconds and we believe that it is enough,’” the Austrian said.
“In the end, we trust them and we trust the data. This is really where the strategy team comes into play, saying the probability’s higher that we overtake him at the end of the race than now on a tire that is only five laps younger,” Wolff added.
The only miscalculation was that it took Hamilton fewer laps than expected.
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers
Jose Mourinho and AS Roma seem like a good fit, after the Portuguese was surprisingly named as the club’s new coach on Tuesday, but it is unlikely to be an easy return to management for a man with a point to prove. “No break, I am always in football” was the short, sharp response Mourinho gave reporters after his sacking by underperforming English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur 15 days ago. However, few expected him to be back quite so soon. Several Italian newspapers on Tuesday carried stories on former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri being lined up to replace the under pressure Paulo