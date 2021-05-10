Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, who on Saturday stunned world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to win the Mutua Madrid Open for the first time, attributed her success to losing her fear of playing on clay.
Sabalenka was last month beaten by Barty in the final in Stuttgart, but exacted revenge at the Caja Magica, a storming 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory clinching the biggest title of her career.
The 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at a Grand Slam, but she is on track to be among the contenders at the French Open, which starts in Paris later this month.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“She takes the racket out of my hand when she serves the way she did in the first set,” Barty said. “I guarantee it won’t be the last time that it happens. I’ll continue to fight and try to find a way back each and every time.”
This was Sabalenka’s 10th career title, but her first on clay — and it will see her rise to No. 4 in the world rankings tomorrow.
“Before I was too much thinking about clay: that this surface is not for me, that it’s really tough to play, it’s about long rallies,” Sabalenka said. “Something changed in my mind this year. I’m not really scared of this surface anymore.”
Barty was the heavy favorite heading into the final, especially after beating Sabalenka in Stuttgart last month, also on clay, in a match that also went to three sets.
Barty appeared to have recovered from a chastening opening set, after leveling up in the second and then leading 4-3, 30-15 on Sabalenka’s serve in the decider, but her opponent never gave in and produced a brilliant finish by winning the last 11 consecutive points to hand Barty her first defeat on red clay since 2019 in Rome.
“To be honest, after the final in Stuttgart, I was injured. I couldn’t move and wanted to withdraw,” Sabalenka said afterward. “But the recovery was good. In four days, I feel better and now I’m the champion. It’s been an amazing week.”
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers