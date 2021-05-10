Sabalenka shocks Barty to take Madrid

AFP, MADRID





Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka, who on Saturday stunned world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to win the Mutua Madrid Open for the first time, attributed her success to losing her fear of playing on clay.

Sabalenka was last month beaten by Barty in the final in Stuttgart, but exacted revenge at the Caja Magica, a storming 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory clinching the biggest title of her career.

The 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at a Grand Slam, but she is on track to be among the contenders at the French Open, which starts in Paris later this month.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka serves to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the Mutua Madrid Open final in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“She takes the racket out of my hand when she serves the way she did in the first set,” Barty said. “I guarantee it won’t be the last time that it happens. I’ll continue to fight and try to find a way back each and every time.”

This was Sabalenka’s 10th career title, but her first on clay — and it will see her rise to No. 4 in the world rankings tomorrow.

“Before I was too much thinking about clay: that this surface is not for me, that it’s really tough to play, it’s about long rallies,” Sabalenka said. “Something changed in my mind this year. I’m not really scared of this surface anymore.”

Barty was the heavy favorite heading into the final, especially after beating Sabalenka in Stuttgart last month, also on clay, in a match that also went to three sets.

Barty appeared to have recovered from a chastening opening set, after leveling up in the second and then leading 4-3, 30-15 on Sabalenka’s serve in the decider, but her opponent never gave in and produced a brilliant finish by winning the last 11 consecutive points to hand Barty her first defeat on red clay since 2019 in Rome.

“To be honest, after the final in Stuttgart, I was injured. I couldn’t move and wanted to withdraw,” Sabalenka said afterward. “But the recovery was good. In four days, I feel better and now I’m the champion. It’s been an amazing week.”