Yankees edge Nationals, despite Scherzer fastball

Reuters





The New York Yankees on Saturday waited out a lengthy rain delay and then survived an overpowering performance by Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer to even the series with a 4-3 11-inning win at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hit a game-tying single in the ninth inning off Brad Hand, before winning it in the 11th inning with a bases-loaded infield dribbler down the third baseline off Tanner Rainey.

Torres produced two clutch hits after striking out three times against Scherzer’s fastball.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, center, is taken out of the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on Saturday. Photo: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY

“Take a win any way we can get it,” Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber said after allowing two runs in 5-2/3 innings. “Every win counts the same, whether it’s a 10-0 game, or you can come back and kind of fight and claw and get one like we did today.”

Torres’ soft single kept the Yankees from falling back under .500. It also capped a game that saw Scherzer get a season-high 14 strikeouts in 7-1/3 innings — the most by a visitor to New York since Pedro Martinez’s 17-strikeout game on Sept. 10, 1999.

“We were able to scratch and claw with a couple of really clutch at-bats,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Runs were tough to come by today with Scherzer on the other side.”

The Nationals did not do much offensively in Scherzer’s most dominant start and lost for the first time in 11 games this year when leading through eight innings.

After hitting four homers in Friday’s 11-4 victory, the Nationals scored on a bases-loaded walk by Juan Soto, a single by Starlin Castro and a sacrifice fly by Trea Turner.

Washington struck out 14 times and went three for 11, with runners in scoring position in their fourth loss in five games.

“It was a tough one,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We caught some bad breaks there, but that’s the beauty of the game.”

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ Braves 8, Phillies 7

‧ Cardinals 9, Rockies 8

‧ Dodgers 14, Angels 11

‧ Brewers 6, Marlins 2

‧ Giants 7, Padres 1

‧ Athletics 6, Rays 3

‧ Blue Jays 8, Astros 4

‧ Tigers 7, Twins 3

‧ Cubs 3, Pirates 2

‧ Indians 9, Reds 2

‧ White Sox 9, Royals 1

‧ Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Red Sox 11, Orioles 6

‧ Rangers 9, Mariners 8