The New York Yankees on Saturday waited out a lengthy rain delay and then survived an overpowering performance by Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer to even the series with a 4-3 11-inning win at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees’ Gleyber Torres hit a game-tying single in the ninth inning off Brad Hand, before winning it in the 11th inning with a bases-loaded infield dribbler down the third baseline off Tanner Rainey.
Torres produced two clutch hits after striking out three times against Scherzer’s fastball.
Photo: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY
“Take a win any way we can get it,” Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber said after allowing two runs in 5-2/3 innings. “Every win counts the same, whether it’s a 10-0 game, or you can come back and kind of fight and claw and get one like we did today.”
Torres’ soft single kept the Yankees from falling back under .500. It also capped a game that saw Scherzer get a season-high 14 strikeouts in 7-1/3 innings — the most by a visitor to New York since Pedro Martinez’s 17-strikeout game on Sept. 10, 1999.
“We were able to scratch and claw with a couple of really clutch at-bats,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Runs were tough to come by today with Scherzer on the other side.”
The Nationals did not do much offensively in Scherzer’s most dominant start and lost for the first time in 11 games this year when leading through eight innings.
After hitting four homers in Friday’s 11-4 victory, the Nationals scored on a bases-loaded walk by Juan Soto, a single by Starlin Castro and a sacrifice fly by Trea Turner.
Washington struck out 14 times and went three for 11, with runners in scoring position in their fourth loss in five games.
“It was a tough one,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “We caught some bad breaks there, but that’s the beauty of the game.”
Also on Saturday, it was:
‧ Braves 8, Phillies 7
‧ Cardinals 9, Rockies 8
‧ Dodgers 14, Angels 11
‧ Brewers 6, Marlins 2
‧ Giants 7, Padres 1
‧ Athletics 6, Rays 3
‧ Blue Jays 8, Astros 4
‧ Tigers 7, Twins 3
‧ Cubs 3, Pirates 2
‧ Indians 9, Reds 2
‧ White Sox 9, Royals 1
‧ Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2
‧ Red Sox 11, Orioles 6
‧ Rangers 9, Mariners 8
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers