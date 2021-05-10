A big night for the Nashville Predators’ Like Kunin means that the Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes are soon to see a lot more of each other.
Kunin on Saturday scored twice, while goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves, as Nashville beat Carolina 3-1 to secure the NHL Central Division’s final playoff berth.
Erik Haula also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, who have won three of four games.
Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY
With Carolina having locked up the top spot in the Central Division, the Hurricanes and the Predators are to meet in the opening round of the playoffs.
“Now we’re in the playoffs, and we just want to keep building — playing the way we play, which helps us have success,” Kunin said. “We’re going to be seeing these guys a lot, so it was a good effort by everyone in the lineup.”
Nashville have qualified for the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “We definitely earned it the hard way. We worked extremely hard to clinch a playoff spot.”
Morgan Geekie scored, while goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves for Carolina, who lost their first game in regulation since April 12.
“I don’t think there are a lot of secrets,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the upcoming playoff series between the teams. “We’ve got to get there first. We’ve got to get through that next game and then crank it up.”
Prior to Saturday, the Hurricanes had won all six matchups between the teams this season.
“The way that we competed, the way that we played, that was one where you had to win to get in,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “We thought we played a pretty good game here tonight. Things get elevated in the playoffs, but I think this is a good step for a first foundation here.”
Kunin scored the game’s first goal at 12 minutes, 27 seconds of the second period. From just inside the Carolina blue line, Granlund lifted a backhand pass to Kunin skating through the high slot. He continued in alone on Nedeljkovic and scored on a backhand on the stick side.
Kunin scored his second at 7:41 of the third period, with a wrist shot high to the glove side.
Geekie ended Saros’ shutout bid at 9:07 of the third period, with a wrist shot from close range. Late in the second, Saros denied Geekie’s shot from the slot at the end of a three-on-one Carolina rush.
“It was a playoff atmosphere out there tonight,” Geekie said. “We knew what they were playing for and we tried to match that. I think we’ve got another gear, and I think we can take another step in the right direction and continue to get better against these guys.”
Saros’ best save came with 6 minutes remaining in the first period, when he denied Jordan Staal’s wrist shot from the low slot, going left to right and swatting away the shot with his blocker.
Haula secured the win and playoff berth with an empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining in the third period.
Also on Saturday, it was:
‧ Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2
‧ Oilers 4, Canucks 3
‧ Avalanche 3, Kings 2
‧ Golden Knights 4, Blues 1
‧ Coyotes 5, Sharks 4
‧ Penguins 1, Sabres 0
‧ Panthers 5, Lightning 1
‧ Capitals 2, Flyers 1
‧ Rangers 5, Bruins 4
‧ Islanders 5, Devils 1
‧ Senators 4, Jets 2
‧ Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers