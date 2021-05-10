Predators top Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch playoff berth

AP, NASHVILLE, Tennessee





A big night for the Nashville Predators’ Like Kunin means that the Predators and the Carolina Hurricanes are soon to see a lot more of each other.

Kunin on Saturday scored twice, while goaltender Juuse Saros made 21 saves, as Nashville beat Carolina 3-1 to secure the NHL Central Division’s final playoff berth.

Erik Haula also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, who have won three of four games.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, left, reacts after Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin scored in their NHL game at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY

With Carolina having locked up the top spot in the Central Division, the Hurricanes and the Predators are to meet in the opening round of the playoffs.

“Now we’re in the playoffs, and we just want to keep building — playing the way we play, which helps us have success,” Kunin said. “We’re going to be seeing these guys a lot, so it was a good effort by everyone in the lineup.”

Nashville have qualified for the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons.

“I’m really proud of the guys,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “We definitely earned it the hard way. We worked extremely hard to clinch a playoff spot.”

Morgan Geekie scored, while goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves for Carolina, who lost their first game in regulation since April 12.

“I don’t think there are a lot of secrets,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said of the upcoming playoff series between the teams. “We’ve got to get there first. We’ve got to get through that next game and then crank it up.”

Prior to Saturday, the Hurricanes had won all six matchups between the teams this season.

“The way that we competed, the way that we played, that was one where you had to win to get in,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “We thought we played a pretty good game here tonight. Things get elevated in the playoffs, but I think this is a good step for a first foundation here.”

Kunin scored the game’s first goal at 12 minutes, 27 seconds of the second period. From just inside the Carolina blue line, Granlund lifted a backhand pass to Kunin skating through the high slot. He continued in alone on Nedeljkovic and scored on a backhand on the stick side.

Kunin scored his second at 7:41 of the third period, with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Geekie ended Saros’ shutout bid at 9:07 of the third period, with a wrist shot from close range. Late in the second, Saros denied Geekie’s shot from the slot at the end of a three-on-one Carolina rush.

“It was a playoff atmosphere out there tonight,” Geekie said. “We knew what they were playing for and we tried to match that. I think we’ve got another gear, and I think we can take another step in the right direction and continue to get better against these guys.”

Saros’ best save came with 6 minutes remaining in the first period, when he denied Jordan Staal’s wrist shot from the low slot, going left to right and swatting away the shot with his blocker.

Haula secured the win and playoff berth with an empty-net goal with 1:03 remaining in the third period.

Also on Saturday, it was:

‧ Maple Leafs 3, Canadiens 2

‧ Oilers 4, Canucks 3

‧ Avalanche 3, Kings 2

‧ Golden Knights 4, Blues 1

‧ Coyotes 5, Sharks 4

‧ Penguins 1, Sabres 0

‧ Panthers 5, Lightning 1

‧ Capitals 2, Flyers 1

‧ Rangers 5, Bruins 4

‧ Islanders 5, Devils 1

‧ Senators 4, Jets 2

‧ Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4