SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Sofia Kenin sacks father

Sofia Kenin will no longer be coached by her father, announcing just weeks before the French Open that she is “putting together a new technical team.” Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up last year, wrote about the switch on Instagram on Friday. The post included a photograph of Kenin and her dad, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy last year. “I wanted to let everyone know that after many years together I have decided to part ways with my father as my coach. This was not an easy decision for me as we shared many great moments together and had a lot of success,” she said. “I will be forever grateful for my dad’s sacrifice and contributions towards getting me to where I am today.”

CRICKET

Tim Seifert tests positive

New Zealand Test cricketer Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been refused permission to board a repatriation flight from India to New Zealand. Seifert was among a group of New Zealand players and support staff from the suspended Indian Premier League who were booked on a charter flight to New Zealand yesterday. He failed his two pre-flight tests and was taken into quarantine, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. The statement said that Seifert, who has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was experiencing moderate symptoms.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Benoit pulled from card

Ryan Benoit was pulled from yesterday’s UFC card after failing to make weight on Friday morning. Benoit battled dehydration during his first weigh-in attempt, having to be helped onto the scale by his coach, Jamie Crowder. The fighter nearly stumbled off the scale before being held up, and after a few minutes he was able to stand on the scale long enough to weigh in at 129 pounds (58.5kg), missing the 126 pound limit by 3 pounds. According to his manager, Oren Hodak of KO Reps, Benoit had to be transported to a hospital following his second weigh-in attempt. He was scheduled to fight Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Night, the event to start after press time last night.

OLYMPICS

Coates confident on Games

International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates yesterday was adamant that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from COVID-19. Asked whether there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be canceled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: “No, there’s not. The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC.” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month held talks with US President Joe Biden and stressed that the Asian nation was doing everything possible to contain the virus and hold a “safe and secure” Olympics. Coates, the point man for the Games as head of the IOC’s coordination commission, said that a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the safety of athletes and the Japanese public. “We spent the first half of last year identifying all the worst-case scenarios,” he told reporters in Sydney on the sidelines of the Australian Olympic Committee’s annual general meeting. “We spent the next six months looking at the countermeasures that are necessary. We’re implementing those countermeasures, predicated on there being no vaccine, so that situation has improved. The Games will go ahead.”