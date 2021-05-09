TENNIS
Sofia Kenin sacks father
Sofia Kenin will no longer be coached by her father, announcing just weeks before the French Open that she is “putting together a new technical team.” Kenin, the Australian Open champion and French Open runner-up last year, wrote about the switch on Instagram on Friday. The post included a photograph of Kenin and her dad, Alex, posing with the Australian Open trophy last year. “I wanted to let everyone know that after many years together I have decided to part ways with my father as my coach. This was not an easy decision for me as we shared many great moments together and had a lot of success,” she said. “I will be forever grateful for my dad’s sacrifice and contributions towards getting me to where I am today.”
CRICKET
Tim Seifert tests positive
New Zealand Test cricketer Tim Seifert has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been refused permission to board a repatriation flight from India to New Zealand. Seifert was among a group of New Zealand players and support staff from the suspended Indian Premier League who were booked on a charter flight to New Zealand yesterday. He failed his two pre-flight tests and was taken into quarantine, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. The statement said that Seifert, who has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was experiencing moderate symptoms.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Benoit pulled from card
Ryan Benoit was pulled from yesterday’s UFC card after failing to make weight on Friday morning. Benoit battled dehydration during his first weigh-in attempt, having to be helped onto the scale by his coach, Jamie Crowder. The fighter nearly stumbled off the scale before being held up, and after a few minutes he was able to stand on the scale long enough to weigh in at 129 pounds (58.5kg), missing the 126 pound limit by 3 pounds. According to his manager, Oren Hodak of KO Reps, Benoit had to be transported to a hospital following his second weigh-in attempt. He was scheduled to fight Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Night, the event to start after press time last night.
OLYMPICS
Coates confident on Games
International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates yesterday was adamant that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from COVID-19. Asked whether there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be canceled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: “No, there’s not. The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC.” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga last month held talks with US President Joe Biden and stressed that the Asian nation was doing everything possible to contain the virus and hold a “safe and secure” Olympics. Coates, the point man for the Games as head of the IOC’s coordination commission, said that a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the safety of athletes and the Japanese public. “We spent the first half of last year identifying all the worst-case scenarios,” he told reporters in Sydney on the sidelines of the Australian Olympic Committee’s annual general meeting. “We spent the next six months looking at the countermeasures that are necessary. We’re implementing those countermeasures, predicated on there being no vaccine, so that situation has improved. The Games will go ahead.”
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers