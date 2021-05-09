Deandre Ayton on Friday scored 26 points, while a feisty Chris Paul added 17 points and 11 assists as the Phoenix Suns stayed in the hunt for the top record in the NBA by beating the New York Knicks 128-105.
The Suns stunned the Knicks by taking a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter after scoring four points in less than a second. Torrey Craig tipped in Devin Booker’s miss with 0.8 seconds left before Cameron Payne stole the in-bounds pass and made a layup.
It was the Suns’ first lead since the first quarter and they never relinquished it, scoring 38 points in the fourth while making eight of 12 three-pointers.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY
Payne celebrated with the bench, the crowd got rowdy and the momentum continued into the fourth. Mikal Bridges made a corner three-pointer with 9 minutes, 38 seconds left to push the Suns ahead 101-93 and a frustrated Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau called a timeout.
It got tense midway through the fourth when Knicks forward Taj Gibson knocked Paul to the ground and was called for a flagrant foul. Paul got up angry and started arguing with Thibodeau before Suns coach Monty Williams came on the court and pulled the point guard away.
Later, New York’s Julius Randle was given a technical after getting into it with Phoenix’s Jae Crowder.
Photo: AP
The incident proved to be motivation for Paul, who quickly made two mid-range jumpers that helped push the Suns to a comfortable win.
Ayton contribued one of his best games of the year, shooting 10 of 14 from the field and grabbing 15 rebounds.
Randle led New York with 24 points and 11 rebounds. R.J. Barrett added 23 points.
The Suns and Knicks both came into the game fighting for playoff positioning with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
Phoenix still have a chance at the top seed in the Western Conference and best record in the NBA. The Suns are one game behind the Jazz for the No. 1 spot. The Knicks are trying to fend off the Hawks, Heat and Celtics for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ 76ers 109, Pelicans 107
‧ Bulls 121, Celtics 99
‧ Heat 121, Timberwolves 112
‧ Hornets 122, Magic 112
‧ Bucks 141, Rockets 133
‧ Mavericks 110, Cavaliers 90
‧ Jazz 127, Nuggets 120
‧ Trail Blazers 106, Lakers 101
‧ Kings 104, Spurs 113
