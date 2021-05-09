Formula One is working with teams to identify US drivers who might make it to grand prix racing, but none are likely to come through in the near term, F1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said on Friday.
The most recent was Alexander Rossi, who started five races with a highest placing of 12th for the now-defunct Marussia team in 2015 before leaving to go on and win the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2016.
“We are working with teams to try to understand what is really the possibility for American drivers to come to the attention of Formula One teams in the short term,” Domenicali told analysts on a first-quarter earnings call.
Photo: AP
“I don’t see that, being very pragmatic and realistic, coming in the next two or three years, but maybe after,” he said.
Liberty Media-owned Formula One sees the US as a major market for growth and is adding a second race next year in Miami, along with the existing grand prix in Austin, Texas.
“I know there are teams watching the good drivers that, if they are ready, would be a big boost for the American fans,” Domenicali said. “The people want to see these guys. Therefore the hope that we have is that very, very soon we have American drivers competing against all the others in the Formula One championship.”
Haas and Williams have US owners, while US-based investment group MSP Sports Capital has a significant minority stake in McLaren.
Two Americans have won the Formula One world championship since the first in 1950 — Phil Hill in 1961 and Mario Andretti in 1978.
Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton spends plenty of time in the US, while Netflix has brought the sport to new audiences with its Drive to Survive documentary series.
After the second of three practices for the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday, Lewis Hamilton was fastest in his Mercedes with a best lap of 1 minute, 18.170 seconds, ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas (+0.139 seconds), Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (+0.165), and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon (+0.296) and Fernando Alonso (+0.348).
The Circuit de Barcelona-
Catalunya race is to take place tonight, Taiwan time.
