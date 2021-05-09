SOCCER: Newcastle dent Leicester’s Europe hopes

AFP, LONDON





Newcastle United on Friday derailed Leicester City’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League with a 4-2 win that all but secured their place in the Premier League.

Defeat left Leicester third, two points in front of Chelsea and five ahead of West Ham United, with both London clubs having a game in hand over the Foxes.

Only the top four at the end of the Premier League season qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson, left, and Leicester City’s Caglar Soyuncu vie for the ball during their Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Friday. Photo: AP

Joe Willock, on loan from Arsenal, fired Newcastle in front in the 22nd minute at the King Power Stadium, scoring in his fourth successive top-flight game for the Magpies.

The visitors doubled their lead before halftime with a rare goal from Paul Dummett.

Callum Wilson appeared to put the result beyond doubt with two second-half goals for Newcastle.

Real Sociedad defender Aritz Elustondo, right, and Elche forward Lucas Boye vie for the ball during their La Liga match at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AFP

However, Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho scored inside the final 10 minutes for Leicester before Newcastle saw out the game.

Leicester, who face Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend, are now in danger of fresh Champions League heartache after they missed out on the top four of the final day of last season.

Their three remaining league games are all against teams in the top six, with Brendan Rodgers’ men traveling to Manchester United on Tuesday before they face Chelsea and Tottenham after their Wembley clash with the Blues.

Augsburg manager Markus Weinzierl reacts during their Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“We lacked concentration, and if you do that against good teams and good players, they punish you,” Rodgers told Sky Sports.

Leicester suffered a setback shortly before kick-off when experienced defender Jonny Evans pulled out after being injured in the warm-up, with Rodgers saying: “He is the brain in our defensive line... It was big blow for us.”

Newcastle’s win, which took place a day after British tax authorities dropped a criminal investigation into the club, saw them move 12 points clear of the relegation zone with three games left to play.

They will be assured of top-flight survival without kicking a ball if Fulham fail to beat Burnley tomorrow.

LIGUE 1

AFP, LENS, France

Ligue 1 leaders Lille OSC on Friday held their nerve to win 3-0 against local rivals Lens and put the pressure back on their pursuers, who were to play later in the round.

Lille took early control when veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz converted a second-minute penalty.

They cruised to victory after Lens defender Clement Michelin was sent off for the second time in the Derby du Nord this season.

Lille have two matches left and the victory puts them four points ahead of reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, who face Stade Rennais.

Third-placed AS Monaco are eight points behind with three games to play.

Lens surrendered their hold on a guaranteed Europa League place, dropping below Olympique de Marseille on goal difference.

“The fewer games left, the closer we get to the title, obviously,” said Lille striker Jonathan David, who scored his team’s third goal. “We have certainly taken a big step, now we will look at the other results.”

LA LIGA

AP, MADRID

Real Sociedad on Friday strengthened their hold on a Europa League spot after topping 10-man Elche 2-0.

Aritz Elustondo put the hosts ahead in the 72nd minute and Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the victory in stoppage-time to increase Sociedad’s advantage in fifth place.

The Basque Country team opened a four-point gap to sixth-placed Villarreal and had a five-point lead over seventh-placed Real Betis Balompie.

Elche played a man down from the 11th minute when Raul Guti was sent off with a straight red card determined by video review for a hard foul.

? BUNDESLIGA

AP, BERLIN

Augsburg’s bid to ease their Bundesliga relegation worries with Markus Weinzierl back as coach started badly after losing against VfB Stuttgart 2-1 on Friday.

Sasa Kalajdzic scored one and set up the other for Stuttgart to end their four-game losing run and leave Augsburg just three points above the relegation zone.

Augsburg had only one point from their previous four games, leading the club to fire Heiko Herrlich as coach on Monday last week.

Weinzierl, who led Augsburg through their most successful spell from 2012 to 2016, was brought back for his first coaching job since he was fired by Stuttgart in 2019 after a 6-0 loss to Augsburg.