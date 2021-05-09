Crusaders defeat Chiefs 24-13 in Aotearoa final

MO’UNGA’S NIGHT: The hosts were briefly down to 13 men, but the kicking and running of their star flyhalf meant that they outscored the Chiefs in the five minutes

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand





Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga yesterday kicked 14 points, including a rare dropped goal, and steered the Canterbury Crusaders to a 24-13 win over the Waikato Chiefs in the final of Super Rugby Aotearoa and to a fifth Super Rugby title in as many years.

The Crusaders, who have now won 12 Super Rugby titles since the tournament’s inception in 1996, won the full, five-nation tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and have now won the New Zealand domestic tournament in each of the past two seasons.

The Chiefs pulled off one of the great form reversals in Super Rugby history to reach the final. They lost their first two matches this season to stretch their record Super Rugby losing streak to 11 games, which included all eight matches in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year under British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland.

They turned that around to reach the final on the back of five straight victories this year, including a 26-25 win over the Crusaders in round eight of the regular season.

The final hurdle was too much for the Chiefs, who won the latest of their two Super Rugby titles in 2013 and who faced a Crusaders team unbeaten in 25 Super Rugby playoff matches at home, including seven finals.

“I think it’s been a challenging 12 months and this season hasn’t been smooth sailing, but we’ve hung tough and it was an awesome effort tonight,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “We got down to 13 men tonight for a while and it was tough.”

The Crusaders led 15-13 after a first half that typified contemporary New Zealand rugby. It was frantic and contained moments of great skill, but there was a lack of control and of discipline from both sides.

Neither team retained possession or established a substantial territorial advantage, although the Crusaders dominated set pieces and the Chiefs appeared at times to be just hanging on.

The Chiefs were more competitive in the second half when they kicked deep and played more often in the Crusaders’ half, but the match slipped away when they were unable to exploit a period of more than five minutes when the Crusaders were down to 13 men with hooker Codie Taylor and winger Sevu Reece in the sin-bin.

Taylor received a yellow card for tackling Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie in the air and Reece for a high tackle on replacement Ace Tiatia.

The second offense was only brought to the referee’s attention by a captain’s referral.

In total, the Crusaders were understrength for almost 15 minutes, but the Chiefs managed only a penalty in that period, while Mo’unga kicked a penalty for the home team and his first-ever dropped goal in Super Rugby.

Mo’unga was hugely influential in that period, staging several breakouts as the Chiefs persisted in kicking to him and the Crusaders’ dangerous back three.

That back three had already made their mark on the game as winger Reece and fullback Will Jordan scored first-half tries to give the Crusaders the upper hand.

Reece scored in the eighth minute when, after a lineout from a penalty, the Crusaders worked the ball quickly back to his right wing and he stretched out in tackles to just ground the ball on the line.

Jordan scored in the 15th minute, dashing onto a rolling kick from center David Havili to claim the bounce and the try.

McKenzie, playing mostly at first receiver, scored a try in the 20th minute.

The Crusaders defense swarmed the ball carrier and center Alex Nankivell was able to draw Reece off his wing before his back-handed pass put McKenzie on a long, angled run to the line.

All of the points in a muddled second half came from kicks and from Mo’unga’s ability to dictate the game at crucial moments.