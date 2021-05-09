Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga yesterday kicked 14 points, including a rare dropped goal, and steered the Canterbury Crusaders to a 24-13 win over the Waikato Chiefs in the final of Super Rugby Aotearoa and to a fifth Super Rugby title in as many years.
The Crusaders, who have now won 12 Super Rugby titles since the tournament’s inception in 1996, won the full, five-nation tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and have now won the New Zealand domestic tournament in each of the past two seasons.
The Chiefs pulled off one of the great form reversals in Super Rugby history to reach the final. They lost their first two matches this season to stretch their record Super Rugby losing streak to 11 games, which included all eight matches in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year under British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland.
They turned that around to reach the final on the back of five straight victories this year, including a 26-25 win over the Crusaders in round eight of the regular season.
The final hurdle was too much for the Chiefs, who won the latest of their two Super Rugby titles in 2013 and who faced a Crusaders team unbeaten in 25 Super Rugby playoff matches at home, including seven finals.
“I think it’s been a challenging 12 months and this season hasn’t been smooth sailing, but we’ve hung tough and it was an awesome effort tonight,” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said. “We got down to 13 men tonight for a while and it was tough.”
The Crusaders led 15-13 after a first half that typified contemporary New Zealand rugby. It was frantic and contained moments of great skill, but there was a lack of control and of discipline from both sides.
Neither team retained possession or established a substantial territorial advantage, although the Crusaders dominated set pieces and the Chiefs appeared at times to be just hanging on.
The Chiefs were more competitive in the second half when they kicked deep and played more often in the Crusaders’ half, but the match slipped away when they were unable to exploit a period of more than five minutes when the Crusaders were down to 13 men with hooker Codie Taylor and winger Sevu Reece in the sin-bin.
Taylor received a yellow card for tackling Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie in the air and Reece for a high tackle on replacement Ace Tiatia.
The second offense was only brought to the referee’s attention by a captain’s referral.
In total, the Crusaders were understrength for almost 15 minutes, but the Chiefs managed only a penalty in that period, while Mo’unga kicked a penalty for the home team and his first-ever dropped goal in Super Rugby.
Mo’unga was hugely influential in that period, staging several breakouts as the Chiefs persisted in kicking to him and the Crusaders’ dangerous back three.
That back three had already made their mark on the game as winger Reece and fullback Will Jordan scored first-half tries to give the Crusaders the upper hand.
Reece scored in the eighth minute when, after a lineout from a penalty, the Crusaders worked the ball quickly back to his right wing and he stretched out in tackles to just ground the ball on the line.
Jordan scored in the 15th minute, dashing onto a rolling kick from center David Havili to claim the bounce and the try.
McKenzie, playing mostly at first receiver, scored a try in the 20th minute.
The Crusaders defense swarmed the ball carrier and center Alex Nankivell was able to draw Reece off his wing before his back-handed pass put McKenzie on a long, angled run to the line.
All of the points in a muddled second half came from kicks and from Mo’unga’s ability to dictate the game at crucial moments.
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers