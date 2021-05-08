Booed relentlessly by angry fans for two days during losses in the Bronx, Jose Altuve was speaking with Astros manager Dusty Baker before Houston’s series finale against the New York Yankees, a game played on the day the All-Star infielder turned 31.
“He says: ‘It would be really nice if I hit a home run every birthday, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,’” Baker said.
And so Altuve did.
Photo: AP
And not just any home run.
Altuve on Thursday hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning as the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 7-4 to avoid a three-game sweep.
“It quieted the fans, for a little while, anyway,” Baker said.
Gleyber Torres also stood out, with an an incredible, daring dash for the Yankees in which he scored from first base on an infield single, but Houston stopped New York’s five-game winning streak and got back over .500 at 16-15.
Altuve had been four of 22 with a double and a triple on his birthday, but never with a long ball.
He singled leading off to set the tone against former teammate Gerrit Cole, who allowed solo homers to Yordan Alvarez in the fourth and seventh, and turned a 3-2 lead over to Green (0-3) starting the eighth.
Green started his own trouble by walking Kyle Tucker leading off. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz reached on a single to Gio Urshela, who made a diving stop, but threw past first base for an error that allowed Tucker to take third.
Martin Maldonado struck out to bring up Altuve, a target of fans expressing their anger at the Astros over their cheating scandal en route to the 2017 World Series title.
Altuve said the crowd reaction made it difficult to maintain focus.
“You don’t like to get booed by anybody, but that’s part of the game,” he said.
Altuve had been one of 11 with no RBIs in the series when he worked the count to 3-2.
“That inning should never even get to Altuve,” Green said.
It was a rare stumble for the Yankees bullpen, which entered with a major league-best 2.24 ERA.
“That was on time. I mean, he couldn’t have scripted any better,” Baker said.
Elsewhere, the Rays downed the Angels 8-3, the Blue Jays battered the Athletics 10-4, the Marlins mastered the Diamondbacks 3-1, the Mets crushed the Cardinals 4-1, the Phillies beat the Brewers 2-0, the Red Sox tamed the Tigers 12-9, the Braves edged the Nationals 3-2, the Indians blanked the Royals 4-0 and the Rangers defeated the Twins 4-3 in 10 innings.
