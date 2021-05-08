Hertha BSC on Thursday climbed out of the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 3-0 home win over SC Freiburg in their second match after coming out of a two-week quarantine.
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases saw the Hertha squad quarantined in the middle of last month from which they only emerged on Friday last week when training resumed.
After a 1-1 draw against FSV Mainz 05 on Monday, Hertha have now picked up four points from two of their three postponed games.
Photo: Reuters
Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, Peter Pekarik and Nemanja Radonjic scored the goals at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
The result lifted Hertha from second-from-bottom up to 14th, but there is just one point between them and the three clubs below with three weeks left this season.
With his team now halfway through playing four games in nine days, Hertha coach Pal Dardai made nine changes from the side that drew with Mainz.
“It didn’t matter,” Dardai told Sky when asked about his heavily-rotated lineup. “We were fit, played very well and were very compact. The spaces were there in the second half, we really wanted the third goal.”
Dardai said the quarantine has brought the squad together in the relegation battle.
“Something is growing together here now. Egos have been pushed to the side, everyone from the Hertha family is joining in,” he said.
Hertha have four games left, one more than their rivals, all against sides in the bottom half of the table.
Tomorrow’s opponents DSC Arminia Bielefeld replaced them in the bottom three.
The win caps a turbulent few days for Hertha, who on Wednesday dismissed former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Jens Lehmann from their supervisory board for making a jibe deemed to be racist.
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232