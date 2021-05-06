SPORTS BRIEFS

MOTOR RACING

Villas-Boas to enters WRC

Andre Villas-Boas is to make his World Rally Championship (WRC) debut in Portugal this month, organizers said on Tuesday. “Some of the biggest intrigue in Portugal will be reserved for car 57, driven by Andre Villas-Boas. The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur soccer manager has been an avid rally fan for some time and will make his WRC debut,” the WRC said in a statement. Villas-Boas is to race in a Citroen C3 in the third-tier WRC3, which is reserved for privately entered crews. The 43-year-old has been away from soccer since his departure from Olympique de Marseille in February. In 2018, he took part in the Dakar Rally, having to retire with a back injury. The Portugal leg of the WRC is to be held from May 20 to 23.

CRICKET

MacGill allegedly kidnapped

Former Australia Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being released in Sydney last month. New South Wales state police yesterday arrested and charged four men in relation to the incident, including one who is allegedly known to MacGill. Police say the 50-year-old MacGill was confronted by a man at Cremorne in Sydney’s north on April 14, before two other men arrived and helped force him into a vehicle and take him to the city’s southwest, where he was allegedly assaulted. He was reportedly held for about an hour before being driven to another location and released. Police believed the motive was financial although no ransom demands were made, Detective Acting Superintendent Anthony Holton told a news conference. Police said MacGill sustained minor injuries, but did not need medical treatment.

CYCLING

Spreafico banned for doping

Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been banned for three years after failing two anti-doping tests during the Giro d’Italia in October last year, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in a statement. The 28-year-old, who rides for the Italian team Vini Zabu, failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine during last year’s Giro and has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained at the race. The UCI said that Spreafico’s ban was backdated and effective until Oct. 21, 2023. Vini Zabu were last month suspended for 30 days after two of their riders tested positive for banned substances in a 12-month period. Following Spreafico’s failed tests, teammate Matteo de Bonis tested positive in March for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin. The positive tests led to the team withdrawing from this year’s Giro.

CRICKET

India helps stranded Aussies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to help to move Australia’s entire IPL cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia interim chief executive Nick Hockley said yesterday. The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday as India’s COVID-19 crisis escalates, but the decision left Australian and other foreign participants looking for ways to leave the country. Australia has banned travelers from India who have been in the country within the past 14 days, but Hockley said that the players would wait outside India for approval to head home. Australia has banned travelers from India until Saturday next week.