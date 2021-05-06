Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The heavyweight showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals did not disappoint, with the two sides matching each other shot-for-shot, before the Bucks pulled away in the final quarter.
Antetokounmpo led from the front for Milwaukee, with 12 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers to seal the Bucks’ win.
Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA Today
Milwaukee improved to 41-24 with the win to remain in third place in the East, just behind second-placed Brooklyn, who dropped a third straight game to fall to 43-23.
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton backed Antetokounmpo with 23 points apiece, while Bryn Forbes added 14 points off the bench.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 70 points for Brooklyn, who were once again missing the injured James Harden.
Irving finished with 38 points and Durant added 32, while Joe Harris (12), Jeff Green (10) and Mike James (10) also made double figures.
Antetokounmpo downplayed the significance of the Bucks’ victory, which followed a win over the Nets on Sunday.
“Great win, and I’m happy that we were able to put on a show for our fans and build good habits from those games, but that’s all,” Antetokounmpo said. “They don’t mean nothing. “Nobody’s going to remember these games when we’re in the playoffs.”
Elsewhere on Tuesday, Devin Booker scored 31 points as the Phoenix Suns reclaimed top spot in the Western Conference playoff race with a 134-118 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Booker went 14-of-27 from the field and added six rebounds with five assists as the Suns, who had already clinched their playoff place, extended their winning streak to five games.
Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry rattled off another 30-point display, but it was not enough to stop the Dubs from sliding to a 108-103 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232