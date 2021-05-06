Bucks into the playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The heavyweight showdown between the Eastern Conference rivals did not disappoint, with the two sides matching each other shot-for-shot, before the Bucks pulled away in the final quarter.

Antetokounmpo led from the front for Milwaukee, with 12 rebounds, four assists and five turnovers to seal the Bucks’ win.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin in their NBA game in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA Today

Milwaukee improved to 41-24 with the win to remain in third place in the East, just behind second-placed Brooklyn, who dropped a third straight game to fall to 43-23.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton backed Antetokounmpo with 23 points apiece, while Bryn Forbes added 14 points off the bench.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 70 points for Brooklyn, who were once again missing the injured James Harden.

Irving finished with 38 points and Durant added 32, while Joe Harris (12), Jeff Green (10) and Mike James (10) also made double figures.

Antetokounmpo downplayed the significance of the Bucks’ victory, which followed a win over the Nets on Sunday.

“Great win, and I’m happy that we were able to put on a show for our fans and build good habits from those games, but that’s all,” Antetokounmpo said. “They don’t mean nothing. “Nobody’s going to remember these games when we’re in the playoffs.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Devin Booker scored 31 points as the Phoenix Suns reclaimed top spot in the Western Conference playoff race with a 134-118 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Booker went 14-of-27 from the field and added six rebounds with five assists as the Suns, who had already clinched their playoff place, extended their winning streak to five games.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry rattled off another 30-point display, but it was not enough to stop the Dubs from sliding to a 108-103 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.