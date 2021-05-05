SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Alcaraz in ‘dream’ matchup

It was not too long ago that Rafael Nadal was handing Carlos Alcaraz a PlayStation as a prize at a local tennis tournament in Spain. Now the Spanish great is about to play against the promising youngster in the second round of the Madrid Open. Seventeen-year-old Alcaraz on Monday defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-0 to set up the “dream” matchup against the 20-time grand slam champion. Alcaraz faces his idol on the Magic Box center court today, his birthday. “It will be a dream come through to play against Rafa here,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve wanted to play against him since I was a kid. There will be no better way than while celebrating my 18th birthday.”

BOXING

Verdejo charged with murder

Puerto Rican former Olympic boxer Felix Verdejo was on Monday charged with killing his lover and their unborn fetus. The judge charged him with three counts of kidnapping and murdering Keishla Rodriguez, who was pregnant at the time. A federal complaint obtained by Agence France-Presse said that Verdejo, who is married and was also in a relationship with Rodriguez, allegedly kidnapped the victim on Thursday after she told him she was pregnant. Verdejo asked another person, whom the affidavit refers to as a “witness,” for help in terminating Rodriguez’s pregnancy. Verdejo — who has won 27 fights, 17 by knockout — “punched the victim in the face, and she was injected with a syringe filled with a substance,” stated the affidavit of the FBI agent who led the investigation. He and the witness then tied Rodriguez to a block, it said. Then they drove to a lagoon in San Juan, where she was “tossed off the side of the bridge and into the water,” the affidavit said, adding that Verdejo then shot Rodriguez. Verdejo represented Puerto Rico in the London 2012 Olympic Games, and that same year began his professional career in the lightweight category.

SOCCER

Parma out of Serie A

Parma were on Monday relegated from Serie A after a 1-0 defeat at Torino ensured they dropped to the second tier three years after their comeback from a financial meltdown. Mergim Vojvoda tapped home the winner midway through the second half to leave Parma 12 points away from 17th-placed Cagliari with four games to play, but with an inferior head-to-head record that makes it impossible for them to escape the drop zone. Meanwhile, for hosts Torino it was a precious three points in their battle against the drop which moved them up to 15th, three points away from Benevento, who occupy the final relegation place.

SOCCER

Official banned over abuse

Global soccer governing body FIFA on Monday banned Haiti’s under-20 women’s team supervisor Nella Joseph for 10 years as part of an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual abuse of female players in the Caribbean nation. Joseph was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs (US$21,857). She was found guilty by the FIFA Ethics Committee of failing to protect the physical and mental integrity of various female players under her authority and “by actively coercing and threatening them into engaging in sexual relationships” with former Haitian Football Federation president Yves Jean-Bart, FIFA said in a statement on its Web site.