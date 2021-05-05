Curry drives Warriors to 123-108 win over Pelicans

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Steph Curry on Monday erupted for 41 points as the Golden State Warriors stayed on course for the post-season with a 123-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry’s 33rd 30-point game of the season helped the Warriors move to 33-32 to leave the team firmly in the hunt for a Western Conference play-in tournament place.

However, the Warriors’ road victory all but extinguished New Orleans’ chances of reaching the playoffs.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams in their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Anthony moved to 10th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Photo: AP

The defeat means the Pelicans are now languishing outside the play-in competition places with a 29-36 record, four games adrift of the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry’s latest masterclass in a season that has seen him emerge as a front-runner for NBA Most Valuable Player honors was his ninth 40-point game of the season, and the 47th 40-point game of his career.

“I’m just playing with confidence,” Curry said. “Every game I’m just trying to sustain the intensity, the effort and the focus.”

“It’s been a fun year and a fun ride, but we’ve got a lot left to do. I’m glad I’m playing my part,” he said.

The Warriors led from start to finish, rocking the Pelicans by sprinting to a 39-21 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretching into a 25-point lead midway through the second quarter.

“For us to come out like we did tonight in the first quarter and impose our will — it helped us maintain momentum throughout the game offensively,” Curry told ESPN after the win.

Curry said the Warriors would have to to improve to have a chance of progressing into the playoffs from the play-in tournament.

“We understand that if we’re going to be in the play-in or the playoffs we’ve got to play more consistent basketball, night-in, night-out, and we haven’t done that. It was a nice test for us tonight,” he said.

Elsewhere on Monday, the Denver Nuggets clinched their place in the playoffs despite sliding to a 93-89 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets booked their place in the playoffs after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-114.

However, Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points for Portland and moved up to No. 10 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Anthony has 27,318 points, passing Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes, who had 27,313.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook laid on a remarkable 24 assists to complete his 32nd triple-double of the season in the Washington Wizards’ 154-141 home defeat of the Indiana Pacers.

Additional reporting by Reuters