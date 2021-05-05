EPL reveals charter plan as police probe United protest

AFP, LONDON





The English Premier League (EPL) on Monday said it is drawing up a new owners’ charter designed to avoid future attempts to join a breakaway European Super League (ESL) as police launched an investigation into the protest that caused the postponement of Manchester United’s match against Liverpool.

Fans on Sunday invaded Old Trafford and ran onto the pitch as part of a demonstration against United’s owners, the US-based Glazer family.

Greater Manchester Police said six officers were injured after the protests turned “hostile” when demonstrators threw flares, bottles and barriers at police.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio, left, shoots at goal as Burnley’s Ben Mee looks on during their English Premier League match at Turf Moor in Burnley, England, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

One officer sustained a fractured eye socket, another was wounded on their face and a third was “dragged and kicked,” the force said.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Anger toward the Glazers has been reignited by United’s part in the failed ESL project, which collapsed within 48 hours last month after a backlash from fans, players, governments and governing bodies.

The ESL sought to guarantee top-level European soccer for 15 founder members every season without the need to qualify.

There have been calls for all six English clubs involved in the formation of the ESL — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — to face points penalties.

The Premier League on Monday said it is “determined” to “hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions.”

It also announced plans for a new charter, with all club owners signing up to a rule “committing them to the core principles” of the league, with breaches punished by “significant” sanctions.

“The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations and resolve of English football,” the Premier League said. “These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking during a campaign visit to the northeast English town of Hartlepool, said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to have disruptive behavior, demonstrations of that kind, but on the other hand, I do understand people’s strength of feeling.”

“And I think that it’s a good thing that we have been able to do things that make it pretty clear that the European Super League is not going to be appreciated by the people of this country, or by this government,” he said.