Jayawickrama bowls Sri Lanka to series victory

Reuters, COLOMBO





Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama yesterday claimed a match haul of 11 wickets in a fairy-tale debut as he bowled Sri Lanka to a 209-run victory, and a 1-0 series win, in the second Test against Bangladesh in Pallekele.

The hosts took just over an hour to claim the final five Bangladesh wickets, with Jayawickrama claiming three of them for second-innings bowling figures of 5-86.

Replying to Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 493-7 declared, Bangladesh were all out for 251.

Sri Lanka’s Praveen Jayawickrama, left, appeals for the wicket of Bangladesh’s Liton Das, unseen, on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka declared their second innings on 194-9, setting the tourists a daunting victory target of 437 and Bangladesh meekly folded for 227.

“There was a bit of pressure ahead of the debut, but the captain and the senior players really helped me,” Jayawickrama, 22, said after being named man of the match.

Home captain Dimuth Karunaratne heaped praise on Jayawickrama and young off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed four wickets in the second innings.

“Praveen was fantastic and Ramesh, too,” said Karunaratne, who won player of the series for his scores of 244, 118 and 66 in three innings.

“I think they need to play Test matches regularly and build confidence, and if they do that they will fill the shoes of Dilruwan [Perera] and Rangana [Herath] for sure,” he said.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq rued losing the toss on a flat wicket, which he felt determined “50 percent” of the outcome, but was also disappointed with his side’s batting.

“We lost this Test in the first innings when we were bowled out for 250. We should have batted better,” he said.