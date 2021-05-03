SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Osaka dumped in Madrid

Naomi Osaka yesterday suffered a second-round exit at the Madrid Open as the Japanese second seed lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova. Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, has seven career hard-court titles, but has never managed to lift a clay-court trophy. Osaka beat compatriot Misaki Doi in the first round, but came unstuck against an opponent making her top 20 debut this week. Muchova used a single break of serve to claim the opening set against the world No. 2. Osaka fell 3-1 behind in the second set, but rallied to win the next five games and force a decider. Muchova regrouped and broke Osaka early in the third set, and then again for a 5-1 lead, before sealing victory in just less than two hours. The Czech faces either Greek 16th seed Maria Sakkari or Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in the quarter-finals.

BADMINTON

Axelsen forfeits final

World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen was yesterday forced to withdraw from the European Championships final in Kiev after testing positive for COVID-19. Axelsen was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover. “Top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen returned a second positive test for COVID-19, ruling him out of contesting the men’s singles final,” Badminton Denmark announced. It said the 27-year-old Axelsen returned a first positive test after beating Finn Kalle Koljonen in the semi-finals on Saturday and must isolate in Kiev. “He will remain in hotel room quarantine for the next 13 days,” it said.

BOXING

Parker overcomes Chisora

Former world champion Joseph Parker on Saturday took another step to becoming a heavyweight title contender after beating Derek Chisora by split decision in Manchester Arena. Parker overcame being knocked down by a right swing just seconds into the non-title bout. The New Zealander, who lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua in 2018, gradually came back in a toe-to-toe fight that he tipped thanks to his late pressure, cleaner punches, and work rate. Two judges gave Parker 116-111 and 115-113 scores, and one gave Chisora 115-113. Parker’s fifth successive win since he lost to Joshua and Dillian Whyte improved his record to 29-2.

SNOOKER

Selby to face Murphy in final

Former winners Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are to meet in the final of this year’s World Championship after coming through tough semi-finals on Saturday. Selby saw off Stuart Bingham 17-15 in a match that was paused with Selby leading 16-15 to allow Murphy and Kyren Wilson to complete their match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre. Selby broke the deadlock when his match resumed when a plant set up a break of 41 only to lose position. A lucky red allowed qualifier Bingham to lay a snooker which set him up for a break of 59. With all the reds off the table, Bingham lost position, but laid a snooker behind the black. Selby made a superb escape and eventually laid a brilliant snooker on the green that saw Bingham give away several fouls that left his opponent in front. Selby, a three-time world champion, then cleared to the pink to complete a 17-15 win.