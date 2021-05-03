TENNIS
Osaka dumped in Madrid
Naomi Osaka yesterday suffered a second-round exit at the Madrid Open as the Japanese second seed lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to Karolina Muchova. Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, has seven career hard-court titles, but has never managed to lift a clay-court trophy. Osaka beat compatriot Misaki Doi in the first round, but came unstuck against an opponent making her top 20 debut this week. Muchova used a single break of serve to claim the opening set against the world No. 2. Osaka fell 3-1 behind in the second set, but rallied to win the next five games and force a decider. Muchova regrouped and broke Osaka early in the third set, and then again for a 5-1 lead, before sealing victory in just less than two hours. The Czech faces either Greek 16th seed Maria Sakkari or Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in the quarter-finals.
BADMINTON
Axelsen forfeits final
World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen was yesterday forced to withdraw from the European Championships final in Kiev after testing positive for COVID-19. Axelsen was to face fellow Dane Anders Antonsen, who claimed his first European title with a walkover. “Top seed and defending champion Viktor Axelsen returned a second positive test for COVID-19, ruling him out of contesting the men’s singles final,” Badminton Denmark announced. It said the 27-year-old Axelsen returned a first positive test after beating Finn Kalle Koljonen in the semi-finals on Saturday and must isolate in Kiev. “He will remain in hotel room quarantine for the next 13 days,” it said.
BOXING
Parker overcomes Chisora
Former world champion Joseph Parker on Saturday took another step to becoming a heavyweight title contender after beating Derek Chisora by split decision in Manchester Arena. Parker overcame being knocked down by a right swing just seconds into the non-title bout. The New Zealander, who lost his WBO title to Anthony Joshua in 2018, gradually came back in a toe-to-toe fight that he tipped thanks to his late pressure, cleaner punches, and work rate. Two judges gave Parker 116-111 and 115-113 scores, and one gave Chisora 115-113. Parker’s fifth successive win since he lost to Joshua and Dillian Whyte improved his record to 29-2.
SNOOKER
Selby to face Murphy in final
Former winners Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy are to meet in the final of this year’s World Championship after coming through tough semi-finals on Saturday. Selby saw off Stuart Bingham 17-15 in a match that was paused with Selby leading 16-15 to allow Murphy and Kyren Wilson to complete their match at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre. Selby broke the deadlock when his match resumed when a plant set up a break of 41 only to lose position. A lucky red allowed qualifier Bingham to lay a snooker which set him up for a break of 59. With all the reds off the table, Bingham lost position, but laid a snooker behind the black. Selby made a superb escape and eventually laid a brilliant snooker on the green that saw Bingham give away several fouls that left his opponent in front. Selby, a three-time world champion, then cleared to the pink to complete a 17-15 win.
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final