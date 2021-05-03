South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo yesterday staged a late fightback by firing a sparkling eight-under-par 64 to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship by one shot over Australia’s Hannah Green, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling finished tied for 35th place.
Starting her final round at the Singapore tournament five shots back of the overnight leader, China’s Lin Xiyu, Kim parred the first four holes before four birdies in the next five holes helped her storm up the leaderboard.
After turning in 32, Kim continued her relentless chase for her fourth LPGA victory with another pair of birdies on holes 11 and 12. The 25-year-old parred the 13th hole and reeled in two more birdies on 14 and 15 to share the lead with Green at 17-under at that stage.
The Australian birdied 16 to take the outright lead, but uncharacteristically dropped two shots in her last two holes to leave the door open for Kim to win.
Kim remained calm under pressure and carded two more pars to sign off with a winning total of 17-under-par 271, ending her five-year title drought on the LPGA.
“My goal for this year is to get a win and I’m glad I achieved that today,” said Kim, whose last victory was in 2016, when she won the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.
“I have not won for such a long time and this really feels like my first win,” she added.
Lin, who started the round with a single-shot lead, signed off with a 71 to finish in joint third place alongside world No. 2 Inbee Park of South Korea and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit on matching 273s.
Park, who is set to defend her Olympic title at the Tokyo Games beginning in July, insisted she was happy with her performance.
Hsu finished the fourth round one-over par to tie for 35th place with a two-under 286 for the tournament. The 26-year-old had birdies on the 12th and 14th holes, but recorded bogeys on the second, eighth and 17th.
The world No. 109 player had shot a one-under-par 71 in each of the previous three rounds.
Additional reporting by staff writer
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final