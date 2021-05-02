SOCCER
Leicester, Saints draw
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that fatigue amid a tight fixture schedule could have played a part in their inability to push for victory over 10-man Southampton on Friday. Leicester needed a 68th-minute Jonny Evans header to cancel out a penalty by the Saints’ James Ward-Prowse and secure a point after defender Jannik Vestergaard was shown a red card early on in their 1-1 Premier League match. “We’re obviously disappointed with the result considering the circumstances of the game,” Rodgers told reporters. “We’re normally very good in those situations [against 10 men], but I didn’t think we were fast enough in the game and we didn’t play with the intensity we wanted to. The guys have given everything. It was the fourth game in 13 days so maybe that had something to do with it, but no excuse, we have to give credit to Southampton, they made it incredibly difficult.”
SOCCER
Leipzig reach final
RB Leipzig substitute Emil Forsberg scored in extra time to send his team into the final of the DFB-Pokal after beating Werder Bremen 2-1 on Friday. Hwang Hee-chan, who scored Leipzig’s opening goal in the third minute of extra time, headed Kevin Kampl’s cross back across goal for Forsberg to volley past Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.
SOCCER
Marseille’s hopes end
Olympique de Marseille’s hopes of squeezing into the Europa League next season were shattered on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1. The result left Marseille in sixth place on 56 points and with no chance of making the top four.
SOCCER
Celta Vigo defeat Levante
RC Celta de Vigo on Friday beat Levante UD 2-0 in La Liga, dealing the visitors a fourth consecutive loss. Brais Mendez struck in the 51st minute when the midfielder chipped a pass by Iago Aspas to gently lift it around goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas. Augusto Solari scored in the 74th minute when he finished off a team buildup by rifling in a cross from Aaron Martin.
RUGBY UNION
England earn strange win
England on Friday celebrated a bizarre 17-15 win over France in a women’s Test match after they were declared winners following a floodlight failure midway through the second half at the Stadium Lille Metropole in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. The visitors were declared winners after a 20-minute delay, during which both sets of players wandered around the pitch, because more than 60 minutes of the Test had taken place.
MOTORSPORT
Hamilton fastest in Portugal
Lewis Hamilton on Friday posted the fastest time in the second practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, giving Mercedes a 1-2 after his teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the first session. The seven-time F1 champion was 0.143 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and 0.344 clear of Bottas in Portugal’s Algarve region. Hamilton, who is aiming for his 100th pole and 97th win, said that the conditions made it difficult to get proper grip on the track. “Everybody was struggling with balance and sliding around,” he said. “This afternoon it got warmer and windier, so it seemed to make it harder for people to find time and work on their balance. I think it’ll be a close one this weekend.”
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final
ANSWERING THE CALL: After knocking out Masvidal, stretching his unbeaten run to 18 fights, Usman said he was ‘pound for pound the best fighter on the planet’ The UFC on Saturday night welcomed back US fans for their first live event in more than a year, and three of its greatest fighters — Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko — rose to the occasion with stunning knockouts at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Nigerian-American welterweight champion Usman knocked American challenger Jorge Masvidal out cold with a thunderous straight right to the chin at 1.02 of the second round in the main event and warned those gathered — and other fighters — “I’m still getting better.” “Jacksonville, Florida, you wanted violence? You’re welcome,” Usman said afterwards as he moved
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second