SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Leicester, Saints draw

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that fatigue amid a tight fixture schedule could have played a part in their inability to push for victory over 10-man Southampton on Friday. Leicester needed a 68th-minute Jonny Evans header to cancel out a penalty by the Saints’ James Ward-Prowse and secure a point after defender Jannik Vestergaard was shown a red card early on in their 1-1 Premier League match. “We’re obviously disappointed with the result considering the circumstances of the game,” Rodgers told reporters. “We’re normally very good in those situations [against 10 men], but I didn’t think we were fast enough in the game and we didn’t play with the intensity we wanted to. The guys have given everything. It was the fourth game in 13 days so maybe that had something to do with it, but no excuse, we have to give credit to Southampton, they made it incredibly difficult.”

SOCCER

Leipzig reach final

RB Leipzig substitute Emil Forsberg scored in extra time to send his team into the final of the DFB-Pokal after beating Werder Bremen 2-1 on Friday. Hwang Hee-chan, who scored Leipzig’s opening goal in the third minute of extra time, headed Kevin Kampl’s cross back across goal for Forsberg to volley past Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka.

SOCCER

Marseille’s hopes end

Olympique de Marseille’s hopes of squeezing into the Europa League next season were shattered on Friday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by RC Strasbourg Alsace in Ligue 1. The result left Marseille in sixth place on 56 points and with no chance of making the top four.

SOCCER

Celta Vigo defeat Levante

RC Celta de Vigo on Friday beat Levante UD 2-0 in La Liga, dealing the visitors a fourth consecutive loss. Brais Mendez struck in the 51st minute when the midfielder chipped a pass by Iago Aspas to gently lift it around goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas. Augusto Solari scored in the 74th minute when he finished off a team buildup by rifling in a cross from Aaron Martin.

RUGBY UNION

England earn strange win

England on Friday celebrated a bizarre 17-15 win over France in a women’s Test match after they were declared winners following a floodlight failure midway through the second half at the Stadium Lille Metropole in Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France. The visitors were declared winners after a 20-minute delay, during which both sets of players wandered around the pitch, because more than 60 minutes of the Test had taken place.

MOTORSPORT

Hamilton fastest in Portugal

Lewis Hamilton on Friday posted the fastest time in the second practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix, giving Mercedes a 1-2 after his teammate Valtteri Bottas topped the first session. The seven-time F1 champion was 0.143 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, and 0.344 clear of Bottas in Portugal’s Algarve region. Hamilton, who is aiming for his 100th pole and 97th win, said that the conditions made it difficult to get proper grip on the track. “Everybody was struggling with balance and sliding around,” he said. “This afternoon it got warmer and windier, so it seemed to make it harder for people to find time and work on their balance. I think it’ll be a close one this weekend.”