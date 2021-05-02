The Arizona Coyotes had not been playing like a team fighting for their playoff life, the losses piling up, the distance behind the St Louis Blues growing, but on Friday, faced with arguably their biggest game of the season so far, they played with a playoff-like intensity, halting a long winning streak in the process.
Adin Hill stopped 25 shots as the Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak while keeping their own playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win.
“We played a full 60 minutes tonight,” Hill said. “Guys played desperate hockey tonight. Played simple, but played the way we have to and got the job done.”
Arizona failed on a chance to solidify their playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to fall behind St Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot.
The Coyotes played a physical, fast-paced game. John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team who had outscored teams 45-17 during their franchise-best winning streak.
Hill finished off his second shutout this season and third in his career, while Christian Fischer capped it with an empty-net goal, allowing the Coyotes to pull within three points of the Blues for fourth in the West.
“Tonight was a lot better, but you’ve got to do it every night,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said of his team’s defense. “It’s hard to do every night and it hurts, but that’s just the way the game is. You can’t do it every once in a while.”
The Golden Knights were coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, their closest pursuer in the West Division, and did not have the same jump against the hungry Coyotes.
Robin Lehner did his best to keep Vegas in it with 29 saves, but the Golden Knights could not get anything past Hill.
Their lead fell to four points after the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0.
“We maybe had a bit of a letdown after playing Colorado and these guys are playing for their playoff lives,” Vegas forward Mark Stone said. “They played with a lot of intensity.”
In Anaheim, California, Anze Kopitar scored late as the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, while in Montreal , the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3.
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final
ANSWERING THE CALL: After knocking out Masvidal, stretching his unbeaten run to 18 fights, Usman said he was ‘pound for pound the best fighter on the planet’ The UFC on Saturday night welcomed back US fans for their first live event in more than a year, and three of its greatest fighters — Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko — rose to the occasion with stunning knockouts at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Nigerian-American welterweight champion Usman knocked American challenger Jorge Masvidal out cold with a thunderous straight right to the chin at 1.02 of the second round in the main event and warned those gathered — and other fighters — “I’m still getting better.” “Jacksonville, Florida, you wanted violence? You’re welcome,” Usman said afterwards as he moved
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second