Coyotes end the Golden Knights’ winning streak

AP, GLENDALE, Arizona





The Arizona Coyotes had not been playing like a team fighting for their playoff life, the losses piling up, the distance behind the St Louis Blues growing, but on Friday, faced with arguably their biggest game of the season so far, they played with a playoff-like intensity, halting a long winning streak in the process.

Adin Hill stopped 25 shots as the Coyotes ended the Vegas Golden Knights’ 10-game winning streak while keeping their own playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 win.

“We played a full 60 minutes tonight,” Hill said. “Guys played desperate hockey tonight. Played simple, but played the way we have to and got the job done.”

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, grapples with Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak as they eye the puck during their NHL game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday. Photo: AP

Arizona failed on a chance to solidify their playoff chances over the past two weeks, losing four of five games to fall behind St Louis for the West Division’s final playoff spot.

The Coyotes played a physical, fast-paced game. John Hayden and Michael Bunting scored, and Arizona shut down a Vegas team who had outscored teams 45-17 during their franchise-best winning streak.

Hill finished off his second shutout this season and third in his career, while Christian Fischer capped it with an empty-net goal, allowing the Coyotes to pull within three points of the Blues for fourth in the West.

“Tonight was a lot better, but you’ve got to do it every night,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said of his team’s defense. “It’s hard to do every night and it hurts, but that’s just the way the game is. You can’t do it every once in a while.”

The Golden Knights were coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche, their closest pursuer in the West Division, and did not have the same jump against the hungry Coyotes.

Robin Lehner did his best to keep Vegas in it with 29 saves, but the Golden Knights could not get anything past Hill.

Their lead fell to four points after the Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0.

“We maybe had a bit of a letdown after playing Colorado and these guys are playing for their playoff lives,” Vegas forward Mark Stone said. “They played with a lot of intensity.”

In Anaheim, California, Anze Kopitar scored late as the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, while in Montreal , the Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3.