SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Federer items go to auction

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has announced that he is putting a collection of personal items up for auction at Christie’s in two sales in June and July to raise money for his foundation. A live auction taking place on June 23 would feature 20 lots, with each one reflecting one of Federer’s Grand Slam titles. Prices are to range from ￡3,000 to ￡70,000 (US$4,200 to US$97,700). Lots include the outfit and racket from Federer’s 2009 French Open final victory over Robin Soderling, which completed his career Grand Slam, including the shoes still coated in red Roland Garros clay dust.

FORMULA ONE

Turkey to replace Canada

Turkey is to replace Canada on this year’s Formula One calendar after the June 13 race in Montreal was canceled on Wednesday for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formula One said that it had extended Montreal’s contract by two years to take into account the cancelations, securing the race until 2031. The race had been scheduled for the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on the weekend after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Turkey’s Istanbul circuit would be logistically convenient for air freight coming from Baku. The Turkish race returned last year for the first time since 2011 and also at short notice to bolster a calendar ravaged by the pandemic.

NBA

Porter Jr fined for club visit

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr has been fined US$50,000 for breaches of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday. Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on Monday last week, in contravention of the league’s rules against attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people, and entering bars, lounges and similar establishments. US media reported that Brown, who sustained facial lacerations after being assaulted on his way out of the club, would not be fined.

CYCLING

Sagan takes first stage

Former world champion Peter Sagan came out on top in a sprint finish to the first stage of the Tour de Romandie on Wednesday. Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Rohan Dennis managed to keep hold of the overall lead that he claimed in Tuesday’s prologue. Sagan, riding for Team Bora-Hansgrohe, finished ahead of Italian Sonny Colbrelli and New Zealand’s Patrick Bevin after a 168km run between Aigle and Martigny in Switzerland. “It was probably the only stage that suits me because the following ones will be very difficult,” Sagan said.

TENNIS

Zverev beats Berankis

Alexander Zverev on Wednesday began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4. Top seed Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent. The sixth-ranked German next faces Ilya Ivashka in the quarter-finals. The 107th-ranked player from Belarus overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-2.