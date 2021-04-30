Manchester City rally to beat PSG 2-1

FROM BEHIND: Manchester City are eyeing a first-ever UEFA Champions League final, and this was their first time in the semi-finals since 2016, when they beat PSG

AFP, PARIS





Riyad Mahrez on Wednesday curled in a free-kick as a much-improved second-half performance saw Manchester City come from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Marquinhos had powered in a header to give PSG an early lead and the deserved advantage at halftime at the Parc des Princes, but Kevin de Bruyne dropped in a cross to pull City level just after the hour mark.

Mahrez then beat Keylor Navas from a 71st-minute free-kick to complete the turnaround and give Pep Guardiola’s side the advantage going into the return in Manchester on Tuesday next week.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas fails to make a save against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

After starting so well, PSG lost their way after halftime and had Idrissa Gana Gueye sent off in the 77th minute, as a shocking tackle on Ilkay Gundogan earned the midfielder a straight red card.

Having failed to win at home to Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in this season’s Champions League, the Parisians face an uphill struggle in England if they are to reach the final for a second year running.

City are eyeing a first-ever Champions League final, and this was their first appearance in the semi-finals since 2016, when they defeated PSG in the last eight before losing to Real Madrid.

PSG can still be optimistic about their prospects after sensational away performances against Barcelona and Bayern in the past two rounds.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to once again get the better of Guardiola, just as he did when his Tottenham Hotspur side beat City in the quarter-finals in 2019.

The first leg started so well for the French club, too, with Neymar in the mood, and Angel di Maria and Gueye especially impressive early on.

They went ahead in the 15th minute, as Marquinhos broke away from the attentions of Gundogan to attack Di Maria’s right-wing delivery at the near post and head in.

The PSG captain was making his first appearance since coming off in the first leg of their quarter-final defeat of Bayern, a game in which he also scored.

Indeed for all the importance of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the Parisians, the Brazilian defender has now scored in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League in back-to-back seasons.

It was not until the 42nd minute that the visitors really had a chance: Bernardo Silva teeing up Phil Foden for the shot that Navas saved.

PSG could have doubled their lead early in the second half, but the stretching Marco Verratti was just unable to connect with Mbappe’s low ball across the face of goal.

By then the pendulum was swinging toward City, as De Bruyne sent a powerful overhead kick just over the bar.

The equalizer arrived in the 64th minute. When a corner from the right was played short, the ball came all the way to De Bruyne, in line with the left edge of the penalty box. De Bruyne bent in a cross that missed everyone, including Navas, as it nestled in the far corner.

The visitors had the momentum and won a free-kick 25m from goal with 20 minutes left when Gueye fouled Foden.

Mahrez, born and brought up in the Paris suburbs, curled a low strike through the wall and beyond the reach of Navas.

Things got worse for the home side soon after as Gueye was dismissed by German referee Felix Brych for a nasty challenge that caught Gundogan on the Achilles.

City saw out the game against the 10 men to take the advantage into the return.

A first Champions League final is in sight for Guardiola’s side, who could also wrap up the Premier League title this weekend.