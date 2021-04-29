Dennis wins Ineos-dominated Romandie prologue

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





Former time trial world champion Rohan Dennis on Tuesday was at the head of a podium clean sweep by Team Ineos Grenadiers in the Tour de Romandie prologue.

The 4.05km — a race against the clock in and around Oron la Ville, Switzerland, ending with a 900m summit — proved right up the team’s alley, with Australia’s Dennis setting a fastest time of 5 minutes, 26 seconds.

Dennis, champion of the 2018 world time trials, came in nine seconds clear of his Welsh teammate Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, and compatriot Richie Porte, who rode off with the Romandie title in 2017, ensuring a perfect start for the British team.

Team Bora–Hansgrohe rider Juraj Sagan competes in the Tour de Romandie prologue, a 4.05km race in Oron la Ville, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Second and third place were separated by only hundredths of a second.

Yesterday’s stage was a 168.1km ride from Aigle to Martigny, with a second time trial lying in wait on Sunday’s closing day in Fribourg.