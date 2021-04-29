Former time trial world champion Rohan Dennis on Tuesday was at the head of a podium clean sweep by Team Ineos Grenadiers in the Tour de Romandie prologue.
The 4.05km — a race against the clock in and around Oron la Ville, Switzerland, ending with a 900m summit — proved right up the team’s alley, with Australia’s Dennis setting a fastest time of 5 minutes, 26 seconds.
Dennis, champion of the 2018 world time trials, came in nine seconds clear of his Welsh teammate Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, and compatriot Richie Porte, who rode off with the Romandie title in 2017, ensuring a perfect start for the British team.
Second and third place were separated by only hundredths of a second.
Yesterday’s stage was a 168.1km ride from Aigle to Martigny, with a second time trial lying in wait on Sunday’s closing day in Fribourg.
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
Legs stiff from long days in the rice terraces of northern Vietnam, scores of female farmers dressed in colorful cloth headbands and skirts gather on a gravel pitch for a game of soccer. The all-female squads of Huc Dong commune, a mountainous village only 40km from the Chinese border, have little time to practice and might spend months away from the sport when it is time to tend their crops. The commitment of the women, who hail from the San Chi ethnic minority group, has earned them respect — plus a little money and fame — in soccer-mad Vietnam. Since they began playing