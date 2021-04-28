Two Australian cricketers on Monday became the latest stars to pull out of the Indian Premier League, as top bowler Pat Cummins said that he was told the competition was being kept going to provide “a few hours of joy and respite” during India’s growing COVID-19 crisis.
His fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home for “personal reasons,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore said, joining Rajasthan Royals bowler Andrew Tye, who flew back to Australia on Sunday.
India star Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday withdrew to support his family, as the country staggers under a new wave of infections and deaths.
England batsman Liam Livingstone last week left the Royals just before Britain imposed a travel clampdown on India.
A handful of players, including India star Axar Patel, tested positive for COVID-19 before the tournament.
The world’s richest cricket league has faced criticism for continuing in empty stadiums during the crisis, with a leading newspaper group accusing it of “commercialism gone crass” as it suspended coverage on Sunday.
IPL organizers were anxious to hold the tournament — said to generate billions of US dollars for the Indian economy — after last year’s event was moved to the United Arab Emirates because of the COVID-19 risk.
Cummins, one of the league’s most expensive foreign imports, said that he had felt “helpless” watching events in India and announced that he was donating US$50,000 to buy oxygen equipment.
“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high,” the Kolkata Knight Riders bowler wrote on Twitter.
“I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult situation for the country,” he added.
Cummins, who is continuing to play in the IPL, urged other “privileged” players to also donate.
Players are being tested every two days in “bio-secure bubbles,” where they are to be based for eight weeks.
The Australian players are said to have left because of fears that they could become stuck as their country clamps down on travel from India.
Cricket Australia said that it was in contact with IPL players, coaches and commentators and was listening to their “feedback,” as well as to advice from the Australian government.
