Jordan Luplow on Monday hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colome, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.
Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner Cesar Hernandez from second base.
The Twins fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and have the second-worst record in the American League (AL).
Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping the Indians to their second straight victory.
Luplow was the only batter faced by Colome (1-3).
“It definitely feels good when you get to admire it for a little bit,” Luplow said, smiling. “Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play and give the team a chance to win. The scene with all my teammates at home plate was something that I’ll never forget.”
It was the first of 19 meetings this season between teams that have combined to win the past five AL Central titles. The Twins are the two-time defending champions.
Luis Arraez had given the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he singled home Jake Cave with two outs, but Jose Ramirez answered in the bottom half with a homer off Tyler Duffey that hooked just inside the foul pole in right field.
“What Jose did was definitely a fire-starter, for sure,” Luplow said.
Jose Berrios of the Twins worked 5-2/3 innings, permitting two runs and five hits, but was forced to leave the game after an inadvertent second mound visit by manager Rocco Baldelli.
Baldelli said that he did not realize that pitching coach Wes Johnson had already visited the right-hander in the sixth inning, and accepted all of the blame for the mistake.
“That’s on me and obviously, not a great moment,” Baldelli said. “I wanted to talk to Jose and give him the opportunity to keep pitching, but I was locked in on something else with the team before I went out.”
Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed three runs in a season-high 7-2/3 innings, striking out four. Bryan Shaw followed and retired all four batters that he faced.
“A lot of good things had to happen tonight or we don’t win that game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Because Zach and Bryan kept them in check, every run was important.”
The Twins went in front 2-0 on a solo homer by Brent Rooker in the second inning and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco in the fourth.
Eddie Rosario doubled home Hernandez with two outs in the sixth, then came around on Franmil Reyes’ single to pull the Indians even at 2-apiece.
Rosario had spent his first six seasons with the Twins before signing with the Indians on Feb. 4.
“The only difference so far is that it’s been colder than I expected in Cleveland,” he said.
Also on Monday, it was:
‧ Angels 9, Rangers 4
‧ Astros 5, Mariners 2
‧ Braves 8, Cubs 7
‧ Phillies 2, Cardinals 1
‧ Reds 5, Dodgers 3
‧ Marlins 8, Brewers 0
‧ Royals 3, Tigers 2
‧ Orioles 4, Yankees 2
‧ Athletics 2, Rays 1
‧ Giants 12, Rockies 0
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
‘BACK IN THE FOLD’: UEFA’s president said he wanted to ‘rebuild the unity’ of European soccer, while Liverpool owner John Henry took responsibility for ‘the disruption’ Leaders of the breakaway European Super League yesterday were searching for ways to rescue the ill-fated project after all six Premier League clubs pulled out and Serie A’s Inter were tipped to follow suit. The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, just two days after the league’s unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians. The departures reduced the “Dirty Dozen” to just six — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter — and left the lucrative venture on life support. Chelsea said it withdrew after considering “the best interests of the
Legs stiff from long days in the rice terraces of northern Vietnam, scores of female farmers dressed in colorful cloth headbands and skirts gather on a gravel pitch for a game of soccer. The all-female squads of Huc Dong commune, a mountainous village only 40km from the Chinese border, have little time to practice and might spend months away from the sport when it is time to tend their crops. The commitment of the women, who hail from the San Chi ethnic minority group, has earned them respect — plus a little money and fame — in soccer-mad Vietnam. Since they began playing