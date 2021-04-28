Luplow hits two-run homer in 10th; Indians top Twins

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio





Jordan Luplow on Monday hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning off Alex Colome, giving the Cleveland Indians a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series opener.

Luplow’s second career game-ending homer was a leadoff shot that easily cleared the wall in left field, scoring free runner Cesar Hernandez from second base.

The Twins fell to 0-5 in extra-inning games and have the second-worst record in the American League (AL).

The Cleveland Indians’ Jordan Luplow celebrates as he rounds the bases on a walk-off two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday. Photo: AFP

Emmanuel Clase (2-1) worked one perfect inning for the win, helping the Indians to their second straight victory.

Luplow was the only batter faced by Colome (1-3).

“It definitely feels good when you get to admire it for a little bit,” Luplow said, smiling. “Honestly, I was just trying to put the ball in play and give the team a chance to win. The scene with all my teammates at home plate was something that I’ll never forget.”

It was the first of 19 meetings this season between teams that have combined to win the past five AL Central titles. The Twins are the two-time defending champions.

Luis Arraez had given the Twins a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he singled home Jake Cave with two outs, but Jose Ramirez answered in the bottom half with a homer off Tyler Duffey that hooked just inside the foul pole in right field.

“What Jose did was definitely a fire-starter, for sure,” Luplow said.

Jose Berrios of the Twins worked 5-2/3 innings, permitting two runs and five hits, but was forced to leave the game after an inadvertent second mound visit by manager Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli said that he did not realize that pitching coach Wes Johnson had already visited the right-hander in the sixth inning, and accepted all of the blame for the mistake.

“That’s on me and obviously, not a great moment,” Baldelli said. “I wanted to talk to Jose and give him the opportunity to keep pitching, but I was locked in on something else with the team before I went out.”

Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed three runs in a season-high 7-2/3 innings, striking out four. Bryan Shaw followed and retired all four batters that he faced.

“A lot of good things had to happen tonight or we don’t win that game,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Because Zach and Bryan kept them in check, every run was important.”

The Twins went in front 2-0 on a solo homer by Brent Rooker in the second inning and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco in the fourth.

Eddie Rosario doubled home Hernandez with two outs in the sixth, then came around on Franmil Reyes’ single to pull the Indians even at 2-apiece.

Rosario had spent his first six seasons with the Twins before signing with the Indians on Feb. 4.

“The only difference so far is that it’s been colder than I expected in Cleveland,” he said.

