CRICKET
Test ends in tame draw
The first Test yesterday ended in a predictable draw in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with batsmen from both sides taking advantage of a placid pitch. Sri Lanka batted once and batted big to rack up 648-8 declared, although captain Dimuth Karunaratne (244) and Dhananjaya de Silva (166) did not add much to their overnight scores. Facing a deficit of 107, Bangladesh had a few early hiccups in their second innings, but Tamim Iqbal (74 not out) had guided them to 100-2 when rain stopped play. The second Test starts at the same Pallekele venue on Thursday.
RALLY
Evans takes Croatia lead
Elfyn Evans yesterday morning took the lead of the Croatia Rally after his Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier had an accident on the way to the start. “Seb and Julien were involved in a traffic incident on the road section from service to the first stage this morning. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and their Yaris WRC is OK to continue on the stages,” the team wrote on Twitter. Ogier, the seven-time world champion, was leading on Saturday night, but drove the two morning stages with visible damage to the passenger door and with codriver Julien Ingrassia wearing goggles as they raced. The World Rally Championship site reported that video footage showed Ogier in a collision on the road section heading toward the start of the day’s first stage.
SNOOKER
Robertson reaches quarters
Australia’s Neil Roberston on Saturday kept his form going as he reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a 13-9 victory over Jack Lisowski. Robertson, the 2010 world champion, already led 9-7 overnight and he wasted little time as breaks of 126, 87 and 70 saw him to a second-round success at the Crucible in Sheffield. In the 11 years since he won snooker’s biggest prize, he has reached the semi-finals of the tournament just once. Robertson came into this year’s edition in fine form after beating six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in last month’s Tour Championship final.
FORMULA E
Racers run out of juice
Electric-powered racing fell flat on Saturday when 12 of 24 cars in the Valencia Grand Prix ran out of energy and failed to finish. On a wet track where collisions were frequent, the safety car was called upon five times. The regulations provide that the level of energy available to the single-seaters is recalculated downwards during such pauses in racing. Having underestimated the distance of the race — the regulations provide for 45 minutes plus one lap — and therefore the amount of energy needed to complete it, half of the field ground to a halt on the last lap. Race leader Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal, in a DS Techeetah, was the most notable victim, as Dutch driver Nyck de Vries in a Mercedes overtook him for victory. “I wasn’t expecting this,” said De Vries, who started the race with a five-place grid penalty. “This may look silly. However, it was also just well-played by our teams and others kind of missed some information. Credit to the work they put into and clearly they were on the ball, but not necessarily a mistake of the championship in my opinion.”
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
‘CYNICAL PROJECT’: La Liga president Javier Tebas compared the 12 clubs to drunks leaving a bar at 5am ‘intoxicated with selfishness and a lack of solidarity’ Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs yesterday announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League (ESL) in a potentially seismic shift in the way soccer is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism. Six English Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — are involved, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan. The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to create a “new midweek competition,” but would continue to “compete in their respective national leagues.” It said it hoped the inaugural edition would start “as soon as practicable.” Three more
Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday said that he had a little extra motivation to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title against Andrey Rublev, as he was keen to join his mother on the honor roll at the Monte-Carlo Country Club. Tsitsipas had lost both his previous Masters finals, but defeated Russian Rublev 6-3, 6-3 to win the title without dropping a set at the clay-court tournament. The 22-year-old told reporters he was six when he visited the club for the first time with his mother, Julia Salnikova, who won a junior title at the same venue in 1981. His mother also played in