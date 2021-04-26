SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





CRICKET

Test ends in tame draw

The first Test yesterday ended in a predictable draw in Kandy, Sri Lanka, with batsmen from both sides taking advantage of a placid pitch. Sri Lanka batted once and batted big to rack up 648-8 declared, although captain Dimuth Karunaratne (244) and Dhananjaya de Silva (166) did not add much to their overnight scores. Facing a deficit of 107, Bangladesh had a few early hiccups in their second innings, but Tamim Iqbal (74 not out) had guided them to 100-2 when rain stopped play. The second Test starts at the same Pallekele venue on Thursday.

RALLY

Evans takes Croatia lead

Elfyn Evans yesterday morning took the lead of the Croatia Rally after his Toyota teammate Sebastien Ogier had an accident on the way to the start. “Seb and Julien were involved in a traffic incident on the road section from service to the first stage this morning. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and their Yaris WRC is OK to continue on the stages,” the team wrote on Twitter. Ogier, the seven-time world champion, was leading on Saturday night, but drove the two morning stages with visible damage to the passenger door and with codriver Julien Ingrassia wearing goggles as they raced. The World Rally Championship site reported that video footage showed Ogier in a collision on the road section heading toward the start of the day’s first stage.

SNOOKER

Robertson reaches quarters

Australia’s Neil Roberston on Saturday kept his form going as he reached the quarter-finals of the World Championship with a 13-9 victory over Jack Lisowski. Robertson, the 2010 world champion, already led 9-7 overnight and he wasted little time as breaks of 126, 87 and 70 saw him to a second-round success at the Crucible in Sheffield. In the 11 years since he won snooker’s biggest prize, he has reached the semi-finals of the tournament just once. Robertson came into this year’s edition in fine form after beating six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in last month’s Tour Championship final.

FORMULA E

Racers run out of juice

Electric-powered racing fell flat on Saturday when 12 of 24 cars in the Valencia Grand Prix ran out of energy and failed to finish. On a wet track where collisions were frequent, the safety car was called upon five times. The regulations provide that the level of energy available to the single-seaters is recalculated downwards during such pauses in racing. Having underestimated the distance of the race — the regulations provide for 45 minutes plus one lap — and therefore the amount of energy needed to complete it, half of the field ground to a halt on the last lap. Race leader Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal, in a DS Techeetah, was the most notable victim, as Dutch driver Nyck de Vries in a Mercedes overtook him for victory. “I wasn’t expecting this,” said De Vries, who started the race with a five-place grid penalty. “This may look silly. However, it was also just well-played by our teams and others kind of missed some information. Credit to the work they put into and clearly they were on the ball, but not necessarily a mistake of the championship in my opinion.”